Deputies seek to identify man possibly connected to multiple storage unit burglaries

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who might be tied to multiple storage unit burglaries.

The first occurred May 16 at Area51 Storage, 5151 W. 51st St. S., the agency reported, during which the man reportedly rammed the front gate with a truck and pried open the doors to multiple storage units.

One victim discovered more than $5,000-worth of personal items missing, including ammunition, a compound bow, coin and knife collections and electronics, according to a news release.

Detectives believe the man is connected to at least one other Tulsa County case and they are partnering with other agencies to determine if he could be connected to more.

The white man has black or brown facial hair in the form of a double pencil mustache and chinstrap beard. He also has a tattoo that resembles a dream catcher on the inside of his right forearm and a tattoo on the inside of his left forearm.

He was driving a white Chevy extended-cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS; cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.