A man who authorities believed was a local teacher has been arrested on a complaint of soliciting a minor for sex, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Aaron Hernandez, 26, allegedly sent lewd images of himself to an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff's Office. Conversations with the deputy began on the messaging app Whisper and continued on Snapchat, according to an arrest and booking report
Hernandez reportedly arrived at a location to meet the girl for sex Monday morning, but was instead arrested by deputies with the TCSO Child Predator Unit. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Monday afternoon and remains held on $25,000 bond.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Hernandez is "a local teacher," and a spokeswoman said he was confirmed to be an employee of TPS.
In a statement, Tulsa Public Schools said Hernandez was never officially employed by the district and had never interacted with students.
"Employment at Tulsa Public Schools is contingent on approval by our Board of Education," according to the TPS statement. "While this person completed the required steps in our hiring process — inclusive of a background check — he was never officially employed by Tulsa Public Schools and has never interacted with any of our students as an employee of Tulsa Public Schools. Given the nature of the charges, we have rescinded our conditional offer of employment."