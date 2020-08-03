A man identified as a local teacher has been arrested on a complaint of soliciting a minor for sex, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Aaron Hernandez, 26, allegedly sent lewd images of himself to an undercover deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl, according to the Sheriff's Office. Conversations with the deputy began on the messaging app Whisper and continued on Snapchat, according to an arrest and booking report
Hernandez reportedly arrived at a location to meet the girl for sex Monday morning, but was instead arrested by deputies with the TCSO Child Predator Unit. He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Monday afternoon and remains held on $25,000 bond.
Tulsa Public Schools has not responded to a request for details of Hernandez's employment history with the district. According to the Sheriff's Office, Hernandez is "a local teacher," and a spokeswoman said he was confirmed to be an employee of TPS.