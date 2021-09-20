Deputies investigating homicide after woman finds friend dead outside her home

A Turley woman discovered her friend dead in his vehicle in her driveway Monday morning, beginning Tulsa County's latest homicide investigation.

The woman, who lives near 56th Street North and Lewis Avenue, told deputies she noticed the man sitting in his vehicle in her driveway when she was rushing a child to school, said Casey Roebuck, communications director for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

She was able to check on him when she returned about 9:15 a.m., and she realized he was dead.

The man had reportedly been trying to reach the woman the night before via phone and left her voicemails.

"I don't know the content of the messages," Roebuck said. "We just know that he was alive as of about 1:08 a.m. this morning and was attempting to contact her."

Deputies said the man suffered some kind of obvious trauma in a homicide, but they were waiting for the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the exact cause of his wounds. He has not yet been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

Deputies had no suspect information to release as of Monday morning. The woman has been cooperative in the investigation, Roebuck said, and thus far investigators have no reason to believe she was involved in the man's death.

Anyone with information on the killing may call TCSO at 918-596-5600. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

