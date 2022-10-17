 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies investigate attempted kidnapping in Sand Springs

Suspect vehicle

A van was captured on video following a school bus, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. An older white man reportedly approached a young girl about getting into the van after she stepped off the school bus Sept. 30.

 Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping from late last month in Sand Springs.

A young girl reportedly got off her school bus on the afternoon of Sept. 30 near the intersection of West 10th Street and Valley Drive, according to a news release from TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck.

A van was captured on video following the school bus, Roebuck said. An older white man attempted to persuade the girl to get into the van after she stepped off the bus, the release states. She fled and alerted an adult, who contacted Tulsa authorities.

TCSO shared an image of the vehicle involved in the attempted kidnapping, a white cargo van with a black bumper and commercial lettering on the side.

Anyone with information about the van or the attempted kidnapping are asked to call 918-596-5600.

