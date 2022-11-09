Deputies fatally shoot man who wielded nail gun at facility near Port of Catoosa, Rogers County sheriff says

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who allegedly wielded a nail gun at a facility near the Port of Catoosa early Wednesday, the Rogers County sheriff reported.

Sheriff Scott Walton said the man was an employee of Valmont Utility, but it was unclear whether he was on shift at the time of the call.

The man has not been identified pending complete notification of his next of kin, the sheriff said.

Deputies responded to the plant about 4 a.m. after the man locked himself into the tool room of the business at 25010 Alliance Drive in Catoosa, Walton said.

Deputies tried to negotiate the man out of the room for about two hours, during which time he grabbed a nail gun Walton said was "capable of firing good-size nails a distance — so, a pretty dangerous weapon."

Walton said the deputies called on the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service's special operations team for help, and after noting the man was "escalating himself," they decided to introduce tear gas into the room.

"That's when he started shooting the nail gun, and officers returned fire, killing him," Walton said.

Reached by phone, a Valmont Utility human resources employee said the company does not yet wish to comment.

Five deputies are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated, which Walton said is a task spread across state and federal agencies due to there being Native American officers involved.

The Cherokee Nation could not be immediately reached for comment.