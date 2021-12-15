Delaware County man involved in fatal shootout with law enforcement to serve 7-year prison sentence

A Kansas, Oklahoma man was sentenced Wednesday to serve a seven-year prison term after he pleaded guilty earlier to a charge linked to a deadly shootout with law enforcement.
Joseph Alfred Hansen, 34, was also ordered to serve four years of post-custody supervision following his release from prison for his involvement in the Nov. 1, 2020 shootout that left Trifton Wacoche, 26, dead.
The pair were fleeing Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officers and Delaware County Sheriff Office deputies when Wacoche was shot dead by law enforcement near the unincorporated town of Kenwood.
In August, Hansen pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to using a firearm or aiding in its use during a crime of violence as part of a plea agreement that called for him to serve a seven-year prison term.
In his written plea, Hansen admitted to buying the ammunition used in the shootout in Arkansas at the request of Wacoche.
Hansen also admitted to throwing objects out of the moon roof of the vehicle to slow pursuers and to reloading Wacoche’s weapon during the pursuit.
A federal grand jury in March initially named Hansen in a three-count indictment that alleged second-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with intent to commit murder and carrying, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Hansen agreed to the plea agreement after prosecutors filed a single felony count of carrying, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. The original indictment was dismissed at sentencing.
Hansen was initially charged in Delaware County District Court. The case was refiled in federal court after he challenged the state’s right to prosecute him on first-degree murder charges
The state charges were dismissed based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision after Hansen challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him since Wacoche was an American Indian and the death occurred in “Indian Country,” in this case the Cherokee Nation reservation.
Hansen will first serve out any time he receives in state prison should he be found guilty on two unrelated pending state charges.
Hansen still faces charges filed in 2017 out of Delaware County for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, online court records show.