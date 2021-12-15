Delaware County man involved in fatal shootout with law enforcement to serve 7-year prison sentence

A Kansas, Oklahoma man was sentenced Wednesday to serve a seven-year prison term after he pleaded guilty earlier to a charge linked to a deadly shootout with law enforcement.

Joseph Alfred Hansen, 34, was also ordered to serve four years of post-custody supervision following his release from prison for his involvement in the Nov. 1, 2020 shootout that left Trifton Wacoche, 26, dead.

The pair were fleeing Cherokee Nation Marshal Service officers and Delaware County Sheriff Office deputies when Wacoche was shot dead by law enforcement near the unincorporated town of Kenwood.

In August, Hansen pleaded guilty in Tulsa federal court to using a firearm or aiding in its use during a crime of violence as part of a plea agreement that called for him to serve a seven-year prison term.

In his written plea, Hansen admitted to buying the ammunition used in the shootout in Arkansas at the request of Wacoche.

Hansen also admitted to throwing objects out of the moon roof of the vehicle to slow pursuers and to reloading Wacoche’s weapon during the pursuit.