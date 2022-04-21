Defense, state rest following testimony from surviving officer, defendant in police killing case

Both sides rested Thursday in the case of a man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers after testimony from the surviving officer and the defendant.

The courtroom gallery has had seats to spare throughout the trial of David Ware—save for opening statements—but on Thursday, spectators and officers of all ranks filled the wooden benches.

Now 28, Officer Aurash Zarkeshan survived critical wounds he suffered when Ware shot him several times during a traffic stop in east Tulsa; the same shooting fatally wounding his supervisor and backing officer, Sgt. Craig Johnson.

Among other charges, Ware faces one count of first-degree murder in Johnson’s death. If convicted, a jury could sentence him to death.

Jurors had already watched the body and dash camera footage of the shooting in its entirety and heard from various witnesses when Zarkeshan testified that he has no independent memory of the traffic stop.

Nor does he remember the squad meeting at the beginning of his shift, he said.

He does, however, remember having a conversation with Johnson at some point that night, in which he said Johnson, his supervisor of about a month, said he'd act as his backup in case Zarkeshan wanted to get into proactive policing while other officers were otherwise unavailable.

Beyond that, Zarkeshan said he remembers waking up in the back of an ambulance that was driving to the airport. After a few weeks in a Tulsa hospital, he spent about four months in a rehabilitation center in Colorado recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

Gray had Zarkeshan stand and indicate to the jury on his body where he had been struck with gunfire: just above his right eye, his left hip and right thigh. Upon Gray's direction, he traced with his fingers the scar that ran up and over his head from his eyebrow to his ear.

Where Zareskhan’s memory was “blank,” as he described to defense attorney Kevin Adams, prosecutors attempted to fill the gap with officers who well remembered arriving on scene to find their comrades down.

Officer Michelle Sanchez, who shared her memories of Johnson at his later funeral, testified that pursuant to her training she made sure the vehicle subject to the traffic stop was empty before coming to Johnson’s side, accepting Officer Rage Stagg’s rifle while he ran for his medical kit and standing guard against an unknown suspect.

Staggs, a certified emergency medical technician, testified he tried to address Johnson’s wounds before hoisting him in his arms and heading for any patrol vehicle that could get Johnson to the hospital faster than an ambulance could arrive.

Both officers said Johnson was moaning at the time and trying to get up or pull away from them.

Officer Kurth Sires, who attended to Zarkeshan, testified that he and other officers also had to hold down Zarkeshan.

The jury watched Sires’ body camera footage after he was excused and saw Zarkeshan lying on the ground and speaking in a sometimes distorted voice while answering the officers’ questions hit-or-miss: “No,” he didn’t get shot; yes, the suspect had a gun and “started shooting at Sires.” But he correctly rattled off the PIN code to his in-car computer and identified the shooter.

“David Anthony Ware,” Zarkeshan could be heard saying clearly.

‘Full panic’

Jurors also heard from Ware for the first time Thursday.

The 34-year-old took the stand at the call of defense attorney Kevin Adams and testified that he shot Johnson and Zarkeshan because he was scared for his life and didn’t believe they had a right to use force against him, order him out of his vehicle or tow it.

He later broke down in tears when asked, saying he felt “terrible” about Johnson’s death and that he “never wanted to kill anybody.”

Ware testified that he intended to shoot the officers in their body armor to “incapacitate” them just enough to give him time to get away from them, an idea he said he might’ve picked up from TV or movies but now seems “stupid.”

He testified that he couldn’t see due to the pepper spray, and said earlier testimony given about him was false; that he didn’t know he had shot either Johnson or Zarkeshan in the head until much later.

He said he fired the final shot at Johnson because he thought he saw Johnson reaching for his gun, and he described his legs as “Jell-O” when he ran, and fell, and ran, and fell, trying to get to the vehicle of his now-convicted co-defendant Matthew Hall.

“I’m sorry,” Ware said. “I’m really sorry.”

Ware took a different tone during cross-examination when Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray wanted to discuss his choices; detailing almost every one Ware had made between heading to the casino that night and pulling the trigger of his gun.

Buttoning and unbuttoning his suit jacket, and crossing his arms at times, Ware said he “maybe” had the power to stop the conflict with the officers at any time by following their orders, but asserted he was in “full panic” and “didn’t want to be cuffed and crushed and suffocated on the ground.”

During cross, jurors learned of Ware’s previous arrests and convictions, including one case from 2006 in which he threatened to kill Johnson, his then-arresting officer. Ware, who said he didn’t fully recognize Johnson during the traffic stop two years ago, disputed that he made the threat. Prosecutors said they intend to call a rebuttal witness Friday morning.

Ware did affirm, however, that he knew he wasn’t supposed to have a gun as a felon. In addition to first-degree murder, he faces charges of shooting with intent to kill, obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

Being led by deputies out of the courtroom, Ware responded to love-you’s from his family, telling them “everything will be alright.”

The jury will return Friday to receive their instructions and hear closing arguments.

