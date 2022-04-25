Defense motions halt Ware sentencing proceedings

Sentencing proceedings for David Ware, the man convicted last week of murder in the death of a Tulsa police officer, were halted Monday morning after an attorney filed several sealed motions.

Robert Gifford — who has assisted lead defense attorney Kevin Adams in the capital case since October 2021, when he replaced Adam’s former co-counsel — requested to withdraw from the case.

A jury on Friday night convicted Ware of first-degree murder and shooting with intent in the 2020 traffic-stop shooting that killed Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and critically wounded Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

Gifford also filed a motion for mistrial and requested to reschedule the sentencing, motions which Adams later told the court he had advised Gifford not to file.

All three motions were sealed, save for parts of the grounds on which Gifford called for a mistrial.

Along with listed case law that relates to ineffective counsel infringing upon a defendant’s rights, Gifford alleged evidence previously not admitted during trial was available to jurors during deliberations.

During trial last week, prosecutors played the first portion of Johnson’s body camera footage for jurors. The first portion depicts Johnson’s arrival at and the entirety of the traffic stop and shooting, up to the moment responding officers open his ballistic vest while attempting to render medical aid. The action also oriented the camera, still affixed to the vest, face-down on the pavement.

In his motion, Gifford wrote that he believed jurors were given access to the footage in its entirety, including the last portion of the video which reportedly contains evidence only relative to the sentencing stage of the death penalty trial.

Judge Bill LaFortune excused Gifford after holding a private hearing with the defense attorneys for about two hours, and Adams struck his former co-counsel's residual motions. Adams' private investigator filled Gifford's spot at Ware's counsel table.

Sentencing proceedings for all of Ware's non-capital convictions—shooting with intent to kill, obstructing an officer, possessing a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm after former conviction of a felony—will begin after a lunch break.

This story is developing and will be updated.

