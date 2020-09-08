Defense attorneys at odds over video showing officers' shooting; ruling expected Thursday

Brian Martin, Hall's attorney and a former police officer, said the footage shows "Mr. Ware was an absolute obstructionist that evening and he tried to execute two Tulsa Police officers, successfully executing one."

Martin said it appeared to him that Johnson and Zarkeshan had "worked their way up the use-of-force continuum" properly.

Ware told Musseman he had "fear of this whole trial" but felt he had no other choice to defend himself "because there were false statements made" about his actions in a police affidavit.

Special Judge April Seibert ruled Sept. 2 to extend a July order from Special Judge David Guten that withholds the footage from public release for at least six months. However, in doing so last week, Seibert acknowledged she found "inconsistencies" between what the videos show and statements made in police records about the incident.

Guten in July conceded he did not watch the videos before making a ruling on whether they should be kept from the public. Seibert last week said her order would be in effect only until Musseman, the assigned trial court judge to Ware's case, makes a ruling.

Hall's attorney has argued against the release of the videos based on his view they could prejudice his client's case.