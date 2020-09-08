Defense attorneys at odds over video showing officers' shooting; ruling expected Thursday

Video showing the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers could become public this week after a judge is able to observe alleged "inconsistencies" between the footage and statements from investigators.
David Anthony Ware and Matthew Nicholas Hall appeared in court Tuesday morning for the first time together since their arrests in connection with a June 29 shooting that resulted in the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson and injury of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Ware could face the death penalty for his part in the fatal altercation, which started with a traffic stop. Hall is accused of being an accessory after the fact when he reportedly helped Ware flee the scene.
District Judge William Musseman implied footage from Johnson's and Zarkeshan's body cameras, as well as Zarkeshan's patrol car dash camera, would become public.
"The question is not if — it's when," he said, adding he plans to watch the footage before deciding.
Musseman said he will likely agree with prosecutors' assertions the footage is "graphic and disturbing," but state law mandates the public has a right to know what the videos show.
"That doesn't mean we have to lose all human decorum," he said of the impact of a possible release. Musseman will announce Thursday whether the videos should be public with possible redactions.
Brian Martin, Hall's attorney and a former police officer, said the footage shows "Mr. Ware was an absolute obstructionist that evening and he tried to execute two Tulsa Police officers, successfully executing one."
Martin said it appeared to him that Johnson and Zarkeshan had "worked their way up the use-of-force continuum" properly.
Ware told Musseman he had "fear of this whole trial" but felt he had no other choice to defend himself "because there were false statements made" about his actions in a police affidavit.
Special Judge April Seibert ruled Sept. 2 to extend a July order from Special Judge David Guten that withholds the footage from public release for at least six months. However, in doing so last week, Seibert acknowledged she found "inconsistencies" between what the videos show and statements made in police records about the incident.
Guten in July conceded he did not watch the videos before making a ruling on whether they should be kept from the public. Seibert last week said her order would be in effect only until Musseman, the assigned trial court judge to Ware's case, makes a ruling.
Hall's attorney has argued against the release of the videos based on his view they could prejudice his client's case.
But Ware's attorney Kevin Adams said Tuesday, "We believe it's time for the truth to come out" and alleged the state is wrongly using the law to try to stop him from releasing the footage himself.
Musseman noted District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has publicly said he is considering seeking the death penalty. He said the time-intensive nature of a capital case could mean it remains pending for longer than the 18-month deadline provided for in the Oklahoma Open Records Act for disclosure of law enforcement records.
