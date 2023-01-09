Defendants bound over in Center of the Universe killing; victim's associates hurled racial slur, police said

Overstreet, then 15, was a promising sophomore athlete who was starting to take the wrong path in life, Bell said. He went to the Center of the Universe that night without permission with older friends he wasn't supposed to hang around.

Although Bell conceded that her son should reap consequences for carrying a gun at that age, Overstreet's father, Robert Overstreet, said the murder case seems unjustly slanted against his son and his associates. It should be one of self-defense, he said.

"If I put myself in their shoes, I feel like I don't have a right to protect myself," Robert Overstreet said. "If (Stevens) would've never shot, there'd have been no shooting, period."

Stevens was bound over on a charge of using a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.

All four defendants remain in custody. Orr, Harvey and Stevens are in the Tulsa County jail. Overstreet is in the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, according to jail records and family members.

The case is set for arraignment before District Judge Sharon Holmes on Jan. 23.