Defendants bound over in Center of the Universe killing; victim's associates hurled racial slur, police said

Three of four defendants charged in the July fatal shooting at the Center of the Universe downtown were bound over on murder charges Monday.
Serenity McAdoo, newly 18, was shot in the back of the head about 3 a.m. on July 17, 2022, while riding in a car departing the landmark on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge between First and Archer streets.
At issue in the case of two opposing groups and multiple teen shooters, including one juvenile, is whose discharged bullet struck McAdoo, and who is to blame for her death.
Neither question was answered definitively during preliminary hearing testimony, but there was one new revelation: the hurl of a racial slur.
Isaac Harvey, 18; Taylon Orr Jr., 19; and Ronyelle Overstreet, 16, each face one count of felony first-degree murder in the shootout detectives said emerged from a "crowd of juveniles and young adults" gathered at the popular landmark that late summer night.
Justin Person, 20, was originally also charged with felony murder, but prosecutors dismissed his charge in early December 2022.
Dusty Stevens, 18, faces one count of using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
A probable cause affidavit alleges a series of events led to McAdoo's death, including gun-mounted lasers pointed into a crowd, a missing cell phone and a bottle thrown at a car, but some defendants' family members say it's clear Stevens' actions led to such.
At some point in the night, Stevens, who is white, and a couple of his associates approached Harvey, Orr, Overstreet and Person, who are Black, to ask about a missing cellphone.
A detective testified Friday, when the prelim began, that Orr found the phone and "jokingly commented, 'finders keepers'" before handing the device back to Stevens' associates, who reportedly responded with a racial slur.
Orr told detectives he followed Stevens back to his vehicle and challenged him to a fight, throwing a bottle at the vehicle as it was leaving just before 3 a.m., the affidavit states.
Stevens told police he fired a few rounds into the air from his gun while leaving as a show of force because he was “fed up” with the group. A detective testified Friday surveillance video appeared to show his muzzle flashes pointed upward, which a defense attorney disputed as a weak assessment.
Before Stevens’ fourth shot, a shooter police believe was Harvey — based on the later seizure of his gun that matched particular cartridge casings found at the scene — began returning fire, the affidavit alleged.
Harvey and his three associates allegedly fired about 30 rounds in total; Harvey told police he fired 15, Overstreet can be seen on security footage firing at least seven shots; and Orr at least five, according to the affidavit.
Special Judge Tanya Wilson bound the three young men over on their charges, which include options for alternative charges of felony second-degree murder or second-degree murder, before a courtroom gallery of several of the defendants' family members. Harvey was also bound over on his additional charge of possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.
A tear rolled down Danielle Bell's cheek as she hugged a family member in the hallway outside the courtroom. Bell, Overstreet's mother, said she considered her son to be in the same boat as McAdoo: "in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Overstreet, then 15, was a promising sophomore athlete who was starting to take the wrong path in life, Bell said. He went to the Center of the Universe that night without permission with older friends he wasn't supposed to hang around.
Although Bell conceded that her son should reap consequences for carrying a gun at that age, Overstreet's father, Robert Overstreet, said the murder case seems unjustly slanted against his son and his associates. It should be one of self-defense, he said.
"If I put myself in their shoes, I feel like I don't have a right to protect myself," Robert Overstreet said. "If (Stevens) would've never shot, there'd have been no shooting, period."
Stevens was bound over on a charge of using a vehicle in discharge of a weapon.
All four defendants remain in custody. Orr, Harvey and Stevens are in the Tulsa County jail. Overstreet is in the Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center, according to jail records and family members.
The case is set for arraignment before District Judge Sharon Holmes on Jan. 23.