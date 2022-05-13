Death sentence ordered in Tulsa police officer's slaying; lengthy appeal process expected

David Ware is led from a courtroom Friday after being formally sentenced to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. He also received a life sentence for shooting Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived his injuries.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan (front left) makes his way to a Tulsa County courtroom to watch David Ware be formally sentenced to death Friday. Zarkeshan survived being shot by Ware, but Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Kevin Adams, attorney for David Ware, speaks to journalists after his client was sentenced to death Friday for the slaying of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler speaks to journalists on Friday after David Ware was formally sentenced to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David Ware is led from a courtroom on Friday after being sentenced to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan was injured in the same shooting.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David Ware is led to a courtroom on Friday to be formally sentenced to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and to life for shooting Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Following a jury’s sentencing recommendation, a Tulsa County judge on Friday ordered the death penalty against a man convicted of killing a Tulsa police officer.
After donning suits and ties throughout the course of his month-long trial, David Ware returned to court in black-and-gray stripes, a medical mask and bright-orange slides for his sentence to be formally handed down.
A jury had convicted Ware of first-degree murder in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, along with several other charges that stemmed from the violent 2020 traffic stop encounter.
District Judge Bill LaFortune affirmed the jury's sentencing recommendations and imposed the following sentences to run consecutively: first-degree murder — death; shooting with intent to kill — life in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony — 30 years and $10,000 fine; drug possession with intent to distribute — 25 years and $10,000 fine; and obstruction — one year and $500 fine.
Adams will file an appeal on Ware's behalf, and he quipped that it wouldn't surprise him if Ware outlived him. He said he expects the conviction to be reversed, as often happens in death-penalty cases.
“I fully expect that one day we’ll be back here trying this case again,” Adams said. “We have a broken death-penalty system in the state of Oklahoma, and hopefully (Ware's) case can bring about some change.”
Prosecutors were confident that the verdict would remain intact throughout the appeals process.
“The appellate court’s going to look at absolutely everything the jury saw and more," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said.
The prosecutors said they were grateful for the service of the jury throughout the "traumatic" case — one juror returned to see its resolution — and proud of Johnson's wife, Kristi Johnson, and eldest son, Connor Johnson, who each read victim impact statements before the court during the trial.
Connor Johnson took the stand again Friday, appearing calm and collected as he read a short statement about how he continues to miss his father "more and more," especially during the activities they used to do together and when he has questions he'd want to ask his dad.
Kunzweiler said prosecutors have watched Connor Johnson mature throughout the case. Both he and his younger brother "had to grow up really fast," the district attorney said.
“The first time we had Connor in court to introduce him to the concept of court, he was running around the room and trying out the microphones," Gray said. “Having the courage to get up in front of the person who killed your father and say even just a few words the way he did and in the articulate and composed way he did is something I think most adults wouldn’t be able to do."
Kunzweiler said he hopes Ware's sentence will deter those who "run afoul of the law," emphasizing that the roadside with officers is not the time or place to argue.
"You may not like the conversation you’re having, you may not like the idea that you may be ending up going to jail, but don’t put your life on the line; don’t put anybody else’s life on the line," Kunzweiler said.
"(Police officers) are the official authority for the people of the state of Oklahoma, and that’s how this country survives; that’s how this state survives; that’s how this community survives. We have to be a people of law.”
Facts of the case
Officer Zarkeshan stopped Ware near 21st Street and Memorial Drive about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag. Ware couldn't produce a driver's license or current insurance at the time, and when Zarkeshan and Johnson said they were going to tow his vehicle, he refused to get out.
After several rounds of verbal orders and explanations, Johnson shocked Ware with a Taser and later sprayed him with pepper spray.
The officers were physically attempting to wrench Ware from his vehicle when he pulled a firearm from under his driver’s seat, shooting each of them multiple times at close range. Neither officer drew his gun.
Johnson died of his injuries at a hospital the next day, and Zarkeshan returned to work after several months of recovery at an out-of-state facility.
Ware fled in the vehicle of a friend he had asked to come to the scene to witness what he believed was injustice against him. That friend, Matthew Hall, earned a 24-year prison sentence for his role in Ware's escape after a jury convicted him in 2021 of two counts of felony accessory.
Hall is in the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft. Ware remained in the Tulsa County jail Friday afternoon, according to online jail records.
Photos: Case timeline for David Anthony Ware, accused in slaying of Tulsa Police sergeant
David Anthony Ware pulled over
Dash cam footage, June 29
Tribute to officers
Sgt. Craig Johnson mourned
Sgt. Johnson's funeral
Update on Zarkeshan
Matthew Hall at Tulsa County jail
David Ware at Tulsa County jail
Honoring Sgt. Johnson
Ware appears in September
Chief Franklin presents video
Ware to face capital trial
Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa
Trial date set after not guilty plea entered Nov. 2
Death penalty consideration
April 23, 2022: Ware found guilty
April 27, 2022: Jurors recommend death sentence in killing of Tulsa police sergeant
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455
Patrick Dwayne Murphy, 53, had been on Oklahoma's death row since a McIntosh County jury convicted him in 2000 and recommended the death sentence in the August 28, 1999, kidnapping, murder and mutilation of George Jacobs Sr., 49.
David Ware is led from a courtroom Friday after being formally sentenced to death for killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson. He also received a life sentence for shooting Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who survived his injuries.
Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan (front left) makes his way to a Tulsa County courtroom to watch David Ware be formally sentenced to death Friday. Zarkeshan survived being shot by Ware, but Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed.