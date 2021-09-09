Death-row inmate's appeal rejected in 1999 murder of retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles

A Tulsa County District Court judge found in June that while the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation reservation, Hanson’s case didn’t qualify for relief because he didn’t become a member of the Muscogee Nation until after the McGirt ruling.

The appellate court placed a final decision on Hanson’s post-conviction relief request on hold while it considered claims in an unrelated case that McGirt claims could not be applied retroactively, or for those crimes occurring prior to the Supreme Court's ruling.

In August, the appellate court finalized its position on retroactivity when it overturned a lower court’s order in a Pushmataha County case that dismissed the second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence for Clifton Merrill Parish.

The appellate court, in its opinion in the Pushmataha County case, dubbed Matloff v. Wallace after the last names of the district attorney and associate district judge, ruled that McGirt applies only to crimes committed after the Supreme Court's McGirt ruling.

In light of the Pushmataha County decision, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals determined that Hanson’s appeal must fail and that his request for a stay on the decision would do no good.