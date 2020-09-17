Death penalty to be sought against man charged in police sergeant's killing

Defense attorney Kevin Adams has said before that the case is “about one thing and one thing only, and that’s whether the state of Oklahoma gets to execute David Ware” as an act of retribution for killing a police officer.

"Even if you hate Mr. Ware, OK, you ought to — for the rest of us and for the sake of our system — want the process by which the state of Oklahoma is asking to kill him to be completely and totally fair,” Adams told the Tulsa World in July.

Johnson and Zarkeshan had been using physical force to wrestle Ware from his car following dozens of refused commands he leave his vehicle, as well as an unsuccessful Taser deployment. Ware also was not deterred by pepper spray, fighting back as he continued to debate with the officers about towing the vehicle.

Ware can be seen on video reaching under his seat with his right hand shortly before a gun appears in the same hand. The footage shows him firing multiple times and using two hands to stabilize his grip before firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds.