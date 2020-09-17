Death penalty to be sought against man charged in police sergeant's killing

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday the intent to pursue a capital case against David Anthony Ware, 33, also accused of seriously injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a June 29 traffic stop.
Ware is charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. He has been in custody at the Tulsa County jail without bond since June 29.
Police dash cam footage shows Ware firing upon Zarkeshan and Johnson after a traffic stop that escalated with Ware refusing dozens of commands from the officer and his supervisor.
“We have an obligation to try our case in the courtroom,” District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said earlier of a judge ruling the video be released.
In a bill of particulars filed Thursday morning, Kunzweiler listed several aggravating factors in support of his office’s request for death penalty consideration.
Kunzweiler and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray had acknowledged beginning in mid-July an evaluation of the case for possible death penalty consideration. The death of a police officer while on duty is among aggravating factors in state law that prosecutors can cite to jurors, Gray said.
Defense attorney Kevin Adams has said before that the case is “about one thing and one thing only, and that’s whether the state of Oklahoma gets to execute David Ware” as an act of retribution for killing a police officer.
"Even if you hate Mr. Ware, OK, you ought to — for the rest of us and for the sake of our system — want the process by which the state of Oklahoma is asking to kill him to be completely and totally fair,” Adams told the Tulsa World in July.
Johnson and Zarkeshan had been using physical force to wrestle Ware from his car following dozens of refused commands he leave his vehicle, as well as an unsuccessful Taser deployment. Ware also was not deterred by pepper spray, fighting back as he continued to debate with the officers about towing the vehicle.
Ware can be seen on video reaching under his seat with his right hand shortly before a gun appears in the same hand. The footage shows him firing multiple times and using two hands to stabilize his grip before firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds.
He then got a ride from his co-defendant, Matthew Hall, who was on the phone with him that day and who faces accessory charges after the videos showed his vehicle arriving.
Hall’s attorney, Brian Martin, filed a motion Tuesday seeking dismissal of the count related to Johnson based on his view Johnson’s death on June 30 took place well after Hall stopped providing aid to Ware. Both men will appear in court Oct. 5.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin said his agency was “compelled” to make the videos publicly accessible.
Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Lindsey said Tuesday he opposed the footage going public but believed District Judge William Musseman had no other choice based on the text of the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
“It’s wrong to use the death of a beloved husband, father and son for broadcast on the news and social media,” Lindsey said in a statement posted on the FOP’s Facebook calling for a change to the statute allowing such a video to be released.
Bill of particulars aggravating factors
According to the filing from prosecutors:
"The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to more than one person, to wit: the defendant fired multiple rounds at Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson, creating a great risk of death to them both.
"The murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.
"The murder of Sgt. Craig Johnson was committed for the purpose of avoiding or preventing a lawful arrest or prosecution.
"There exists a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society.
"The victim of the murder, Sgt. Craig Johnson, was a peace officer and was killed while in the performance of his official duty."
