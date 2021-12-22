Death penalty stands for murderer of 16-year-old, Oklahoma appellate court rules

After winning a temporary reprieve, a death row inmate’s challenge of his conviction and sentence was rejected Wednesday by an appellate court.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that Miles Sterling Bench, 30, should remain on death row in connection with the 2012 Stephens County death of Braylee Henry, 16, despite his claims that the state did not have jurisdiction to try him.

The appellate court ruling is a reversal of its May ruling when it threw out Bench’s murder conviction and death penalty based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

Rather, the Court of Criminal Appeals never let its May ruling become final and ended up vacating the decision after determining in another case that McGirt did not apply retroactively beyond someone’s direct appeal.

Bench claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try him because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Chickasaw reservation under the court’s McGirt-related rulings.

As a result of the McGirt ruling, crimes involving American Indians that occur within much of eastern Oklahoma are not the jurisdiction of the state, but rather federal or tribal authorities.