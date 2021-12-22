Death penalty stands for murderer of 16-year-old, Oklahoma appellate court rules

After winning a temporary reprieve, a death row inmate’s challenge of his conviction and sentence was rejected Wednesday by an appellate court.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday that Miles Sterling Bench, 30, should remain on death row in connection with the 2012 Stephens County death of Braylee Henry, 16, despite his claims that the state did not have jurisdiction to try him.
The appellate court ruling is a reversal of its May ruling when it threw out Bench’s murder conviction and death penalty based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
Rather, the Court of Criminal Appeals never let its May ruling become final and ended up vacating the decision after determining in another case that McGirt did not apply retroactively beyond someone’s direct appeal.
Bench claimed the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try him because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Chickasaw reservation under the court’s McGirt-related rulings.
As a result of the McGirt ruling, crimes involving American Indians that occur within much of eastern Oklahoma are not the jurisdiction of the state, but rather federal or tribal authorities.
But the appellate court in its Wednesday ruling dispatched Bench’s claim the state did not have jurisdiction to try him based on the timing of the claim.
The court, citing an earlier decision on retroactivity, ruled that Bench should have raised the jurisdictional issue during his initial, direct appeal, rather than in his post-conviction appeal.
State law did not permit review of McGirt jurisdictional challenges after the conviction became final, the court ruled.
Bench was arrested in Custer County on Interstate 40 while driving Henry’s car shortly after her body was found on Bench’s property in June 2012.
Henry disappeared after she told others she was going to a convenience store.
After his arrest in Custer County, he allegedly told the arresting deputy: “I think I f----- up. I think I may have killed somebody.”
Bench later claimed in his post-conviction relief application that the state of Oklahoma did not have the right to try him for murder because he is a member of the Choctaw Nation and the crime occurred within the Chickasaw Nation reservation.
Bench also claimed ineffective counsel and that some jurors should have been excused for cause based on how they answered questions related to the death penalty.
Ironically, a district court judge rejected Bench’s initial request that his case be tossed, ruling that his post-conviction appeal was not retroactive under Oklahoma law.
Other inmates, whose appeals were rejected based on the retroactivity clause, have since filed appeals in federal court.
