Daughter of Tulsa district attorney charged in his stabbing

The daughter of Tulsa County's district attorney now faces domestic assault charges stemming from his stabbing last Tuesday.

Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp filed the charges against Jennifer Kunzweiler on Tuesday in Tulsa County District Court. The 30-year-old is charged with one count each of domestic assault and batter with a deadly weapon and conspiring to perform an act of violence.

The Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General appointed Thorp to the case following the recusal of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Steve Kunzweiler, 60, told Tulsa police Sept. 27 he had just returned home with Jennifer Kunzweiler from her therapy appointment and gone outside to mow his yard when he saw her coming toward him with a large knife, according to court documents.

He told police Jennifer Kunzweiler had suffered from mental illness for the past few years, and he said he heard her say that she needed to kill him.

She allegedly stabbed him twice, in his ribs and the upper portion of his right arm, and he said he struggled with her over the knife as he called 911.

In a news conference the next day, flanked by his wife and another daughter of his three, Steve Kunzweiler thanked all emergency responders who touched the case, but especially the Tulsa firefighters who first arrived on scene and restrained his daughter until police arrived.

Both he and she were taken to a hospital to be treated for their wounds, and while Steve Kunzweiler was released with staples before a stay overnight, Jennifer Kunzweiler remained hospitalized under guard until she was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Saturday, Oct. 1.

At the conference, Steve Kunzweiler called the day prior one of the "toughest" his family has had to endure, but he expressed gratitude that both he and his daughter were alive.

“We have a God who we trust in to guide us on the path we’re walking,” he said then.

Using the public address to lambast the state Legislature's lack of response to an "exploding" mental health crisis, Steve Kunzweiler brought up the the 2015 fatal stabbing of then-state Labor Commissioner Mark Costello, 59, by his son, who was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

“That was this state’s very first public warning that our laws governing the mentally ill and the funding necessary to treat them while also protecting the public were in peril,” he said. “It has been crickets since the death of Labor Commissioner Costello. Crickets."

Calling mental illness a "terrible thing" no one wants to suffer from, Steve Kunzweiler offered his family as one example of many in the state that have "endured years of anxious-ridden concern for our affected loved ones."

Protecting all Oklahomans and providing safeguards and infrastructure to care for those with mental illnesses is the job of the legislature, he said, and he further urged its members to do their "homework" and "stop putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound."

Jennifer Kunzweiler remains held without bond in the Tulsa County jail, which, Steve Kunzweiler pointed out in his speech, houses the largest population of people with mental illness in Oklahoma.

“That is simply wrong," he said. "And we as a state need to do better.”

Steve Kunzweiler will not comment further on the now ongoing court case, his office's spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday, but he is back at work and "making good progress in his recovery."

Asked whether the district attorney has heard from any legislators since his public plea, the spokeswoman said "Mr. Kunzweiler continues to encourage state leaders, including legislators, to address the mental health crisis happening in Oklahoma right now."