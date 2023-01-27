DA's daughter found not guilty by reason of mental illness, will undergo in-custody treatment

A daughter of Tulsa County's district attorney was found not guilty by reason of mental illness on Friday of charges stemming from the September stabbing of her father.

It's clear that Jennifer Kunzweiler, 31, committed the physical acts as alleged in the criminal case, McIntosh County Associate District Judge Brendon Bridges said, but the evidence to show she was not in her right mind during the assault, including testimony from witnesses and a private psychologist's evaluation, is "overwhelming."

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler quickly recovered from the physical injuries he received in the Sept. 27 assault — a slash to his right bicep and a stab wound near his lower ribs — and he was the first witness Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp called to the stand in the nonjury trial.

Despite his experience as a criminal prosecutor and caring for Jennifer Kunzweiler over the course of her life, Steve Kunzweiler testified that he had never before seen a look like he did in her eyes that day.

Holding back tears as he recounted the nightmarish experience, he contrasted the emotionless, irresponsive woman who came toward him with a knife from their kitchen butcher block.

"I know it's my daughter," he tried to explain. "But it's not Jenny."

He said Jennifer Kunzweiler, his middle daughter, is "one of the most empathetic and compassionate people I know."

Jennifer Kunzweiler moved back in with her parents a few years ago after suffering what her father called “horrific” domestic violence in a romantic relationship that stripped her of her self-esteem. She began struggling with anxiety and mental illness shortly thereafter, the family has said.

Steve Kunzweiler testified that he had seen Jennifer Kunzweiler off to work at a bakery that morning and just made it in to work himself when he received a desperate call from his wife, veterinarian Dr. Christine Kunzweiler.

Jennifer Kunzweiler had returned home, and something was wrong, his wife told him.

"'She's not looking right,'" the district attorney recounted hearing, explaining that due to the concern in his wife's voice, he knew he needed to drop his work and go to her.

He met her with Jennifer Kunzweiler at a psychiatrist's office, and as his wife went on to work, he sat in on their daughter's evaluation. She was "reserved" and told the psychiatrist she was having "dark thoughts," but she didn't expound on them when given the opportunity, he said.

She hadn't been sleeping for several days, and that, combined with her anxiety, was "not good," Steve Kunzweiler remembered the psychiatrist saying. The doctor prescribed her an additional medication to help her sleep and stressed the importance of her doing so, he said.

Although still acting as though something was "unsettling" to her, Jennifer Kunzweiler and her father ate a meal at a restaurant, did some detailing at a car wash and went for a walk in their neighborhood before returning home.

It wasn't long after Steve Kunzweiler had gone outside to mow the yard that he turned and saw his daughter coming toward him with that look in her eyes and a knife in her hand. He tried to block her thrust of the knife with his right arm, but after she stabbed him, he said, he took the knife from her hand and shoved her back, asking her what she was doing.

She looked at him with the same dark look in her eyes, he said, and just "matter-of-factly said, 'I need to kill you.'"

He noticed that she was bleeding from a wound in her abdomen he later determined was self-inflicted, and he began looking for his phone to call 911, he said.

Jennifer Kunzweiler seemed confused and perhaps caught up in some type of internal struggle as he requested help, but she began trying to get the knife from him again, he thinks, when she heard the sirens of approaching first responders.

The first firefighters at the scene subdued her, and Steve Kunzweiler said he later heard her yelling as she was being loaded into an ambulance, "'Dad, Dad, you'll be OK. I'll make sure nobody hurts you.'"

Jennifer Kunzweiler sat quietly in the courtroom in an orange jumpsuit and shackles as her father and a police officer testified for about two hours. Her attorney, Allen Smallwood, asked that she be found not guilty by reason of mental illness in closing arguments — an outcome Thorp said satisfied his pursuit of justice.

The judge reminded Jennifer Kunzweiler that she is "valuable" and explained that her journey is not over. His official finding triggers the involvement of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for her continuing evaluation and treatment, Thorp said.

Jennifer Kunzweiler will remain in custody with periodic court hearings on experts' reports to determine whether she can be discharged.

