Cyberstalker gets 15 months after threatening Tulsa mayor prior to Trump rally

A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking Mayor G.T. Bynum and his family over his handling of former President Donald Trump’s visit to Tulsa last summer was sentenced Monday.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan sentenced Adam Maxwell Donn, 41, of Norfolk, Virginia, to 15 months in prison during a sentencing hearing in Tulsa federal court.

“Words can and do lead to violence,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a release. “That was the fear of the Bynum family as they received Adam Donn’s vile and violent threats to inflict harm upon them.

“This sentence sends a clear message that there are real-life consequences in the form of federal prison time for anyone who wants to engage in cyberstalking.”

Donn was charged July 15 after the mayor reported someone had been threatening him and his family just prior to Trump’s controversial campaign rally at the BOK Center.

In many of the expletive-laced emails, the sender faults the mayor for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Tulsa. Many times the emails state that the writer hopes the Bynums contract COVID-19.

In others, the emails mention the names of Bynum’s children with threats to publish their cellphone numbers and social media account names.