Criminal cases in 'Indian Country': Supreme Court hears arguments over state jurisdiction

The U.S. Supreme Court, nearly two years after its landmark McGirt ruling, took up a related case Wednesday to determine who will prosecute non-American Indians for crimes committed against American Indians on tribal land in much of eastern Oklahoma.

The state of Oklahoma — in its appeal to the Supreme Court of a case involving a non-Native charged with a crime against an American Indian in Indian Country — claims it still has jurisdiction.

“The state has inherent sovereign authority to punish crimes committed within its borders, and no federal law preempts that authority as to crimes committed by non-Indians,” Kannon Shanmugam, an attorney representing the state of Oklahoma, told the court.

Shanmugam claimed federal statutes relied upon by opponents of co-jurisdiction do not specify that the U.S. government has the exclusive right to prosecute non-Natives who commit crimes in Indian Country against tribal members.

“And the core of our position is that there is simply nothing in the language of either of two statutes that divest the state of jurisdiction,” Shanmugam said, referring to the General Crimes Act and Public Law 280.

'I don't see how it would help'

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled, in the same case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, that the state of Oklahoma does not have criminal jurisdiction to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes within a tribe’s reservation.

The case follows the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute an American Indian — Jimcy McGirt — who sexually abused a girl in Wagoner County in the 1990s because Congress had never disestablished the Muscogee Nation reservation where the crime occurred.

Similar state court rulings later expanded the McGirt ruling to include the reservations of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Quapaw and Seminole nations covering much of eastern Oklahoma.

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared sympathetic to the state of Oklahoma’s quest, asking how a tribal member who is a victim of a crime by a non-tribal member is harmed by a state prosecution.

“I don’t see how it would help Indian victims; it’s going to hurt Indian victims,” Kavanaugh said, if the state lost its appeal.

Shanmugam told the court that federal authorities are foregoing the prosecution of hundreds of minor criminal cases involving non-Indians as they focus their resources on major crimes.

Edwin Kneedler, deputy solicitor general for the U.S. Justice Department, told the court those minor cases aren’t being forgone but merely placed “in a queue” for prosecution at a later date.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who authored the McGirt opinion, pointed out Oklahoma’s not-so-rosy track record of criminal justice when it involved American Indian victims.

“In the 1920s Oklahoma systematically used its state courts to deprive Indians of their property when oil was discovered on their lands,” Gorsuch said. “There’s a long history of this.”

Gorsuch also noted that Congress has already provided a mechanism for tribes to cede jurisdiction from the federal government to state government in Public Law 280.

Question of co-jurisdiction

In January, the Supreme Court agreed to take up the state’s appeal of a case involving Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta as it considered whether the state shares criminal jurisdiction with federal officials in cases where the suspect is non-Indian and the victim is Indian.

The case is one of more than two dozen that the state of Oklahoma has appealed to the Supreme Court on the jurisdictional issue.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court rejected a request by the state to consider overturning its McGirt decision altogether.

Meanwhile, Zachary Schauf, an attorney for Castro-Huerta, urged the court to reject the state of Oklahoma’s claim of co-jurisdiction with the federal government to enforce crimes in Indian Country when it involves a non-Native suspect.

“Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction because Congress exercised its exclusive power over Indian affairs to provide for exclusively federal jurisdiction,” Schauf said.

Schauf said the Supreme Court has already confirmed that the federal government has exclusive jurisdiction in Indian Country somewhere between “six and 10 times,” in a reference to an earlier exchange between Gorsuch and Shanmugam.

Castro-Huerta was sentenced to serve a 35-year prison term after a Tulsa County jury found him guilty in 2017 of child neglect.

Castro-Huerta was initially charged in state court after his then-5-year-old stepdaughter, who suffered from cerebral palsy and was legally blind, was admitted in 2015 to a Tulsa hospital emergency room in critical condition.

The child, who weighed just 19 pounds at the time, was dehydrated, emaciated, and covered in lice and excrement, according to court records.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Castro-Huerta’s conviction and sentence nearly one year ago, after finding that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him in light of the McGirt ruling.

The appellate court agreed with Castro-Huerta that the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction to try him because his stepdaughter was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the crime occurred within the historic boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

Since then a federal grand jury has indicted Castro-Huerta in federal court for the neglect. He pleaded guilty Oct. 15 in Tulsa federal court to one count of child neglect after federal prosecutors picked up his dismissed state case.

He will serve a no-parole seven-year federal prison term under the terms of a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, a deal which must still be approved by a judge.

State AG, Cherokee chief respond

Originally scheduled to run for 70 minutes, the court hearing lasted a little over two hours before Chief Justice John Roberts ended the session by announcing it was Associate Justice Stephen Breyer’s last time to participate in oral arguments before he retires at the end of the Supreme Court’s term this summer.

Following the hearing, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. both released statements.

O’Connor’s statement said, in part: “Today, the State of Oklahoma asked the U.S. Supreme Court to confirm that the State has the authority to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indians in eastern Oklahoma, which is now the expanded Indian country under the McGirt decision. The State has been prosecuting such criminals since 1907.

“Right now, we have two sets of rules when Indians are victimized, those that apply when perpetrator is non-Indian and a different set of rules when the perpetrator is Indian. On the ground in eastern Oklahoma, we have victims without justice and crimes without punishments.

“The federal government is leaving thousands of tribal victims of crime in eastern Oklahoma without justice, and as many criminals unprosecuted and free to victimize others around the State. This has dramatically damaged public safety in eastern Oklahoma.

“Clearly, a win for Oklahoma in this case is a win for these Native American victims."

Hoskin’s statements said, in part: “Today’s Supreme Court arguments reaffirmed what tribes have said all along: the state of Oklahoma has neither the facts nor the law on its side. The Justices heard clear arguments that explain how the state’s demand to undermine tribal sovereignty is inconsistent with legal precedent, the intent of Congress, and the basics of Indian law.

“Congress has been clear on the limits of state jurisdiction on our reservations, and Governor Stitt’s anti-tribal views don’t change those facts. While tribes have worked closely with our partners to meet our public safety responsibilities and provide a blanket of protection to everyone on our reservation, it’s unfortunate that the state has wasted time and resources attacking our rights and sovereignty. We hope that the Justices rule on the side of collaboration and the law, and that the governor finally chooses to join us in meeting our shared public safety goals.”

A decision by the Supreme Court is expected by the end of June or early July.

