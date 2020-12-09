 Skip to main content
Crime victims' families gather for distanced Trees of Remembrance

Crime victims' families gather for distanced Trees of Remembrance

Alexandra Tavarez and her mother, Maria Tavarez, took their time in the Chandler Park Community Center lobby Wednesday night, holding back tears while hanging an ornament in memory of a loved one.

It was their first trip to the Trees of Remembrance, an annual ceremony put on by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for homicide victims’ friends and loved ones. They came for Omar Jimenez, 30, a beloved son and brother, who was shot and killed at a south Tulsa bar on April 13, 2019.

Maria Tavarez said that although she remains heartbroken at the loss of her son, it means the world to her to know she is not alone.

The number of ornaments on the trees grows each December.

“Everyone here, they hear us, our pain,” Maria Tavarez said. “They understand and support us.”

The event normally involves a large gathering with a candle-lit ceremony and prayer, but COVID-19 made that impossible this year. Prosecutors and victim advocates are trying to maintain the tradition as much as possible while splitting the event up over three nights and requiring temperature checks for entry.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it’s important that his office remain involved despite COVID-19.

“With the pandemic, that’s one of those things where you have to double down and figure out how you’re going to do it,” he said. “We figured if we spread it out over three days it’ll be safe for everybody to come out here. …

“It’s difficult, but we’ve got to do our job, and this is part of it.”

Heather Prater, director of the Tulsa County Victim Witness Center, had the job of making Trees of Remembrance work. Planning began in October as case numbers worsened, but Prater said she and others still felt obligated to offer this to those who need it.

And in a way, Prater said, it’s a grasp to what’s comfortable for those returning families.

“With everything that’s happened this year — uncertainty, fear, people losing other family members — I thought this might be a tiny bit of consistency for families whose whole lives were disrupted,” Prater said. “It’s still remembering those people we lost before all of this who get pushed aside, because obviously COVID is a big deal.

“But this is a way that families understand we haven’t gone anywhere; we’re still here; we still remember; and that’s never going to change, no matter what is going on.”

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

