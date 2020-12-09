Crime victims' families gather for distanced Trees of Remembrance

Alexandra Tavarez and her mother, Maria Tavarez, took their time in the Chandler Park Community Center lobby Wednesday night, holding back tears while hanging an ornament in memory of a loved one.

It was their first trip to the Trees of Remembrance, an annual ceremony put on by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office for homicide victims’ friends and loved ones. They came for Omar Jimenez, 30, a beloved son and brother, who was shot and killed at a south Tulsa bar on April 13, 2019.

Maria Tavarez said that although she remains heartbroken at the loss of her son, it means the world to her to know she is not alone.

The number of ornaments on the trees grows each December.

“Everyone here, they hear us, our pain,” Maria Tavarez said. “They understand and support us.”

The event normally involves a large gathering with a candle-lit ceremony and prayer, but COVID-19 made that impossible this year. Prosecutors and victim advocates are trying to maintain the tradition as much as possible while splitting the event up over three nights and requiring temperature checks for entry.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it’s important that his office remain involved despite COVID-19.