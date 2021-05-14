Creek County man headed to murder trial after judge denies Stand Your Ground motion to dismiss

A murder trial for a Sapulpa man could begin as soon as next month after a judge on Thursday declined a request to dismiss the case based on Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law.
Kenneth Ray Smith is in custody in lieu of $1 million bond in connection with allegations that he killed Tyris Boyd on Sept. 7 by shooting him multiple times during a Labor Day barbecue in Creek County.
Prosecutors charged Smith with first-degree murder based on their view that Boyd did not have a weapon at the time he was shot and was about to leave the residence after being told to do so.
But Smith's defense attorney countered in a motion requesting a Stand Your Ground hearing that Boyd threatened other partygoers with a gun and reached into his trunk, where the defense alleges Boyd had just put the weapon.
Attorney Ben Fu said Friday afternoon that the judge, Laura Farris, did not find sufficient evidence to dismiss the case before it could go before a jury.
Farris is expected to further explain her decision in an upcoming court filing, but she ordered Smith to appear in court by video on June 1 to determine whether the Creek County District Court's trial schedule will have room for the case to go to a jury at that time.
Jurors will still be able to consider a defense of self-defense, which has different legal criteria from the Stand Your Ground statute, during the trial if given an instruction to do so.
In a legal brief supporting his Stand Your Ground request, Fu wrote that preliminary hearing testimony elicited last month revealed that Boyd told Smith, "Y'all think I'm playing? I'll shoot all of you," after Smith renewed his request for Boyd, a trespasser, to leave the residence.
He wrote that witnesses testified that they believed Boyd was reaching into the trunk of his vehicle to grab a weapon and shoot them, which was why Smith shot at Boyd.
"Mr. Smith is a lifelong citizen of the state of Oklahoma, as well as a husband and father, who … owns his own business and appears before this court with no criminal history," Fu wrote. "Since his arrest on Sept. 7, 2020, he has maintained that he acted in self-defense. Witnesses who testified to seeing Mr. Smith's immediate remorse and shock also corroborate his version of events."
The Creek County District Attorney's Office wrote in its response brief that "no one could say the victim had a gun when the defendant shot him."
While the state acknowledged that Smith had a gun earlier during the party and had put it in his vehicle at some point, prosecutors denied the defense's claim that Boyd was actively trespassing at the moment he was shot.
Prosecutors said another witness testified that Boyd was not reaching into his trunk when he was shot and was trying to open his passenger door so he could leave.
"There was also no showing that the victim entered with malicious intent but was actually trying to leave as requested," the response states.