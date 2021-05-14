Creek County man headed to murder trial after judge denies Stand Your Ground motion to dismiss

A murder trial for a Sapulpa man could begin as soon as next month after a judge on Thursday declined a request to dismiss the case based on Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law.

Kenneth Ray Smith is in custody in lieu of $1 million bond in connection with allegations that he killed Tyris Boyd on Sept. 7 by shooting him multiple times during a Labor Day barbecue in Creek County.

Prosecutors charged Smith with first-degree murder based on their view that Boyd did not have a weapon at the time he was shot and was about to leave the residence after being told to do so.

But Smith's defense attorney countered in a motion requesting a Stand Your Ground hearing that Boyd threatened other partygoers with a gun and reached into his trunk, where the defense alleges Boyd had just put the weapon.

Attorney Ben Fu said Friday afternoon that the judge, Laura Farris, did not find sufficient evidence to dismiss the case before it could go before a jury.

Farris is expected to further explain her decision in an upcoming court filing, but she ordered Smith to appear in court by video on June 1 to determine whether the Creek County District Court's trial schedule will have room for the case to go to a jury at that time.