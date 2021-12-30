Crash involving 14-year-old driver at 90 mph leaves woman in critical condition; citations expected for both, police say

A woman is in critical condition after a 14-year-old driving more than 90 mph struck her pickup near Nathan Hale High School early Thursday, according to Tulsa police.

Sgt. Brian Collum said the driver of a 1998 Ford Ranger, a woman in her mid-40s who did not have a driver's license, had been trying to make an illegal U-turn on 21st Street.

While eastbound in front of the school at 73rd East Avenue, the driver overshot a turn and struck a curb and then started backing up into the westbound lanes.

The teenager was driving a Honda Civic west on 21st Street at speeds exceeding 90 mph when his vehicle hit the bed of the woman's pickup, Collum said.

The bed flew off the truck and landed in a house's back yard. The pickup driver was ejected in the crash and was then struck by her moving vehicle, Collum said. Firefighters who first arrived found the woman pinned under the pickup.

Collum, who was the first officer at the scene, said the teenager admitted to driving over the speed limit and said he didn't see the pickup before hitting it.