Craiglist sale turns into armed robbery; five suspects in custody

Five suspects have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint and locked in a closet for several hours, Tulsa police said in a Facebook post.

The victim reportedly was trying to sell his iPhone on Craigslist, and Cody Griffin and Annastasia Hildbrand are accused of holding him at gunpoint, binding and gagging him, and placing him inside a closet, where he remained for several hours on Friday, police said.

The two are accused of robbing the victim of his car, money, phones and personal property. They made several attempts to withdraw money with the victim's debit card and pin they stole, police alleged.

Officers found the man's stolen SUV on Monday near 5100 E. 47th Place. They arrested Fernando Medina-Moreno, who admitted to being present during the robbery of the vehicle, police said.

While Medina-Moreno was being interviewed, other officers attempted to stop a stolen Volkswagen Jetta on Interstate 244 near Memorial Drive. The driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit began, police said.