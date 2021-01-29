Courthouse takes on misdemeanor docket

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted drastic changes to operations at the Tulsa County District Court, including a suspension of jury trials and the postponement of numerous misdemeanor and felony cases. But on Friday, courthouse officials said they've made progress in reducing backlogs of misdemeanor proceedings.

"Misdemeanors in particular took a pretty big hit with regard to the number of backlogged cases, so we had to get creative on how to get these cases back on the docket as safely as possible," District Judge Dawn Moody said Friday.

"COVID has impacted our dockets since March of last year. Since the first of this year, 2021, we have done a really nice job of making sure our dockets are much smaller and more manageable."

But due to a continued backlog, prosecutors and defense attorneys identified 388 cases and placed them on a "super docket" for an appearance before Moody or one of five special judges in a large room at the Cox Business Convention Center, which allowed for social distancing, all day Friday.

Starting at 9 a.m. with those having last names starting with the letters A through C, at least 150 defendants had checked in at the downtown convention center by around 3:15 p.m., shortly after the start of the docket for defendants with last names starting with R through Z.