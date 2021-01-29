Courthouse takes on misdemeanor docket

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has prompted drastic changes to operations at the Tulsa County District Court, including a suspension of jury trials and the postponement of numerous misdemeanor and felony cases. But on Friday, courthouse officials said they've made progress in reducing backlogs of misdemeanor proceedings.
"Misdemeanors in particular took a pretty big hit with regard to the number of backlogged cases, so we had to get creative on how to get these cases back on the docket as safely as possible," District Judge Dawn Moody said Friday.
"COVID has impacted our dockets since March of last year. Since the first of this year, 2021, we have done a really nice job of making sure our dockets are much smaller and more manageable."
But due to a continued backlog, prosecutors and defense attorneys identified 388 cases and placed them on a "super docket" for an appearance before Moody or one of five special judges in a large room at the Cox Business Convention Center, which allowed for social distancing, all day Friday.
Starting at 9 a.m. with those having last names starting with the letters A through C, at least 150 defendants had checked in at the downtown convention center by around 3:15 p.m., shortly after the start of the docket for defendants with last names starting with R through Z.
The courthouse came under scrutiny in November after two private defense attorneys posted photos of a crowded hallway on the first floor, where misdemeanor proceedings are held, and pointed out that more than 130 people were to appear for at least one in-person docket.
District Judge William LaFortune subsequently announced a suspension of jury trials until Feb. 1 and most in-person proceedings until at least Jan. 11.
"People are still getting arrested, and people are still getting charged, so we still have lots of clients," said Assistant Public Defender Kasey Baldwin, who helped coordinate Friday's event. "But (COVID) has certainly delayed their ability to solve cases. Dockets like this are very helpful in getting that done."
Moody said the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office conducted a risk assessment before the event was held and that deputies worked with other courthouse staff to "figure out the best population to serve" with the oversized docket. The cases selected did not include misdemeanor domestic violence proceedings.
Procedurally, Assistant District Attorney Tara Britt said the bulk of the names on Friday's docket would have been on a docket requiring them to appear with an attorney and that those defendants likely would have been given another date to appear before being able to resolve their cases.
She also said courthouse officials have begun staggering the times they've been instructing defendants to appear in order to cut back on traffic in the building and that they've set up a method of handling traffic cases virtually or by phone.
However, she said, "the more people we get on these larger dockets, the better."
"We're kind of taking out the normal steps in order to A, catch up on this backlog and B, preserve the individual's speedy trial rights," Britt said of the convention center docket. "I'm hoping the numbers will be significant enough that we will be caught up soon."
Moody said Special Judge Anthony Miller, who was at the convention center, now handles misdemeanor cases and largely uses Microsoft Teams to handle reviews and simple announcements virtually, reducing the need for attorneys and their clients to appear in person.
She also said she's seen an improvement in monitoring of social distancing procotols in hallways and that courtrooms, including her own, have tape marks clearly indicating where people are able to sit.
The convention center on Friday had chairs spaced out to allow for social distancing, as well as tables that could seat up to two people roughly 6 feet apart where attorneys and clients could communicate and, if necessary, work out plea agreements.
"We are coming at this from a different place, but we all have the same idea of trying to keep to a minimum the number of people in the courthouse," Baldwin said, referencing prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judiciary. "I think having everybody in the same room is helpful for that overall goal."
Britt said the convention center provided open space that is difficult, if not impossible, to find at the courthouse. The Tulsa County court administrator issued a notice ahead of the scheduled docket stating that masks would be required and that courtroom access would be limited to attorneys, their clients and necessary staff.
"People have been patiently waiting until it's their turn, and there's plenty of time to talk privately with their attorneys," Britt said of her observations. "And we're in the Cox Center, so let's say we had 1,000 cases. There's another entire room like this across the hall, so we could technically, if we needed to get more judges, we could. If we needed more assistant DAs and PDs (public defenders), et cetera, we could."
Moody said another similar docket is scheduled at the Cox Business Convention Center for Friday, March 12, which is when she hopes representatives from such departments as cost administration and district attorney supervision will have a presence.
She also said she would like a group such as the Center for Employment Opportunities to get involved, as Family & Children's Services had a table in the convention center and offered assistance to docket participants.
Britt said she encouraged anyone with pending cases to check to see if they've been selected to appear on the planned March 12 docket. She didn't rule out the possibility of additional super dockets if the court is able to afford them.
"To sit around and wait and not have any answers and not be able to see a judge or an attorney — that can be pretty scary," Baldwin said. "Giving people the ability to come to court in a safe way and handle their case, or at least get another date safely, so they can see and feel like the process is moving along, I think it's very important."
