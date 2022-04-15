Court upholds woman's 49-year sentence in torture killing featured on 'The First 48'

Oklahoma appellate court judges have upheld the 49-year sentence of a Tulsa woman involved in the beating death and postmortem burning of a 23-year-old man.

In March 2020 a jury convicted Michaela Riddle, now 30, of second-degree murder, kidnapping and the desecration of human remains. Her involvement in the November 2016 death of Courtney Palmer was featured on the A&E TV show “The First 48.”

Jurors recommended that Riddle spend 25 years in prison on the murder count, as well as 20 years and four years, respectively, for kidnapping and the desecration of Palmer’s remains.

She challenged her sentence on multiple issues, all of which were dismissed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. One ruling modified her sentencing to include the direction from the trial judge that Riddle get credit for time served. Her trial came three years after her arrest.

Riddle was among several defendants convicted in connection with Palmer’s death. Gerald Lowe plead guilty to charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, committing a gang-related offense and desecration of a human corpse. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus five years for the gang-related offense.

Riddle and Lowe had been accused of beating Palmer to death inside a north Tulsa home because of a dispute related to the Hoover Crips street gang before taking his body to Muskogee County, placing him in a shallow grave, covering him with a mattress from a nearby shack and setting both on fire.

The fight, according to court testimony, was related to defendants’ belief that Palmer had set a man up to be shot at a south Tulsa apartment complex. Police asserted that Palmer was only a witness and that he had no involvement in that shooting.

Investigators found Palmer’s remains in Muskogee County in December 2016.