Court ruling halves sentence for Tulsan convicted of helping cop killer

The state appellate court on Thursday decided to toss one count of a Tulsan's conviction for his role as an accessory in the 2020 murder of a police officer.

The ruling shaves 12 years off Matthew Hall's original sentence of 24 years for two counts of accessory to a felony, namely the shootings of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals found Hall's double conviction constituted "double punishment" for the same crime.

Hall's co-defendant, David Ware, shot Johnson and Zarkeshan during an early-morning traffic stop in east Tulsa on June 29, 2020. Hall drove Ware from the scene and later disposed of the gun Ware used.

Zarkeshan survived critical injuries from the shooting, but Johnson died from his wounds the next day. Ware was later convicted of the shooting and Johnson's murder, and he was sentenced to death. His appeal is still pending.

A jury found Hall guilty of the two counts of accessory in March 2021 and recommended he serve 12 years in prison for each.

Then-District Judge William Musseman ordered the sentences to run consecutively rather than concurrently because he agreed with prosecutors' assessment that the aiding acts were separate, despite the defense argument Hall's conduct constituted a single act.

Now a judge of the appellate court, Musseman recused himself from both related appeals cases.

In his appeal, Hall claimed he was denied effective assistance of counsel, suffered double punishment for two identically worded counts and was sentenced excessively.

In a summary opinion, the appellate judges wrote that Hall's ineffective counsel claim lacked evidence, but they found his trial court didn't give careful enough consideration to his motion to dismiss one count of accessory.

One count can only allege one crime, and prosecutors' positions of what constituted the separate charges shifted throughout the court proceedings, the opinion states. At one time, they differentiated the counts by the separate victims, but at another time, the acts of driving Ware from the scene and disposing of the gun.

Regardless, the jury instructions mirrored the count's identical charging information, which alleged Hall committed accessory to a felony by "driving (Ware) away from the scene of the crime and helping him to hide the gun."

"The jury was not instructed that the acts of driving Ware away and then hiding the gun should be considered separately to support the two separate charges," the opinion states. "Nor were they advised that the separate counts were for the different victims.

"Certainly, the ambiguous language caused confusion as to the acts required to prove each count, as evidenced by the differing explanations given by the State at different court appearances."

The judges wrote that Hall's acts as charged are not separate, and they gave instructions for prosecutors to dismiss the second count with their reversal, mooting Hall's excessive sentencing claim.

Hall remained housed in the North Fork Correctional Center in Sayre on Thursday, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.