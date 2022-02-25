Court rules pursuit of death penalty can continue against man accused of killing Tulsa police officer; former judge called as witness

Caputo, who said he was vested in his retirement after serving on the bench from 2001-2019, denied recalling specifics of the calls several times on the stand before eventually saying he and other judges at a state judicial conference were told not to suspend court fines and fees to keep all of the funds for the judiciary intact, including for retirement. He denied recalling who gave that direction or what high-level judiciary officials were nearby, if any.

Adams additionally questioned Caputo about a phone call he received from Caputo after naming him as a witness in the federal suit, in which the district judges and court clerk are now named in their official capacities in addition to District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Caputo told Adams he recalled the entirety of the conversation but then denied recalling having expressed concern for what such a revelation could do to his career. His examination was peppered with sustained objections from the state.

Acknowledging that the issue was sensitive, Adams admitted the recordings as evidence, and Caputo can be heard saying, "I just hope you haven't ruined my career," as Adams loudly encourages him to disregard himself and "stand up for truth."