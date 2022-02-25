Court rules pursuit of death penalty can continue against man accused of killing Tulsa police officer; former judge called as witness

The pursuit of the death penalty against a man accused of killing a Tulsa police officer may continue, a judge ruled Friday, despite defense attorneys' argument that the state's statutes make the process unconstitutional.
Kevin Adams, lead counsel for David Ware, said he intends to appeal District Judge William Musseman's decision.
The judge also denied four other motions the defense had filed.
Adams and co-counsel Robert Gifford had asked the court to quash the state's pursuit of the death penalty against Ware, saying Oklahoma's compensation cap for lawyers appointed to represent indigent defendants in death-penalty cases is so low it creates a conflict of interest between defendants and their counsel.
Oklahoma’s Indigent Defense Act caps compensation for appointed lead counsel in capital cases at $20,000 and co-counsel at $5,000, and Adams pointed to the American Bar Association's guidelines, which hold that caps in death penalty cases are "improper."
Death-qualified defense attorneys Stephen Lee and John Echols testified that they agreed with Adams' assertions.
Lee said he turned down appointment to Ware's case after the Tulsa County Public Defender's Office cited a conflict of interest because he is familiar with the "exorbitant cost" such a case would exact on his firm.
"It's a heavy burden to carry," Lee said, recalling having represented Darren Price in a death-penalty case in 2014.
Lee said he financially survived closing his practice for months during the trial and preparation only because he has a two-income household.
Echols testified that death-qualified counsel have tremendous responsibility and that any lawyer must be independently funded to take on such a case. Otherwise, "it just can't be done," he said.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray confirmed with the witnesses during cross-examination that they were aware of the statutory cap before accepting their respective cases and didn't feel it impeded their ability to provide competent counsel.
"I took the hit," Lee said. "It's what I felt I had to do at the time."
Price avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life without parole.
To defend a person from execution in Oklahoma is to flirt with financial ruin, Adams said, and instead of compensating appointed defenders appropriately, the system relies upon their good faith.
Adams also alleged that a conflict of interest exists among the judiciary because judges across the state have an incentive to avoid paying more to appointed attorneys because such a payment would come from the same fund that feeds into judges' pensions and retirements.
Adams called former Tulsa County District Judge James Caputo to the stand to testify about a series of phone calls he says the two exchanged — some of which were recorded — in which Caputo first told him that judges hold onto as much of the court fund as possible because it supplements judicial retirements, before he grew more hesitant to speak about the statutory system, according to a letter Adams sent to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to apprise him of the situation.
Adams has filed a federal lawsuit on the matter, citing the lack of an adequate state forum.
Caputo, who said he was vested in his retirement after serving on the bench from 2001-2019, denied recalling specifics of the calls several times on the stand before eventually saying he and other judges at a state judicial conference were told not to suspend court fines and fees to keep all of the funds for the judiciary intact, including for retirement. He denied recalling who gave that direction or what high-level judiciary officials were nearby, if any.
Adams additionally questioned Caputo about a phone call he received from Caputo after naming him as a witness in the federal suit, in which the district judges and court clerk are now named in their official capacities in addition to District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.
Caputo told Adams he recalled the entirety of the conversation but then denied recalling having expressed concern for what such a revelation could do to his career. His examination was peppered with sustained objections from the state.
Acknowledging that the issue was sensitive, Adams admitted the recordings as evidence, and Caputo can be heard saying, "I just hope you haven't ruined my career," as Adams loudly encourages him to disregard himself and "stand up for truth."
"I'm not saying the state can't kill who it wants to. I'm just saying they've got to be fair about it," Adams said in closing. "This is a problem that the state Legislature needs to fix, but they won't until a court recognizes it as a problem."
Gray argued that the ABA Guidelines are just that, guidelines, and that the "exceptional" counsel Ware is receiving from Adams proves that the compensation cap doesn't interfere with a client's ability to retain competent counsel. Adams has not had to spare expenses in his representation of Ware, having expert witnesses and medical tests approved and performed.
Gray also said said the change to the system Adams is seeking could possibly be brought about through a different avenue.
Musseman denied Adams' motion, saying he did not believe that Adams had demonstrated unconstitutional structural error.
"I don't know when Oklahoma is going to fix its flawed death-penalty system," Adams told the Tulsa World after the hearing, citing a nearly 50% reversal rate in death-penalty convictions. "I hope one day our system will change."
Ware's first-degree murder trial is scheduled to begin in April. He's accused of shooting Tulsa Police Officers Aurash Zarkeshan and Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson during a traffic stop in June 2020. Johnson, 45, died of his injuries.