Court rejects appeal of Tulsa serial rapist, leaves six consecutive life sentences in place

A convicted serial rapist whose trial attorney said he would “die in prison” has lost his bid to overturn his conviction and consecutive life sentences.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected Victor Willard Hursh’s claim that he was denied a fair trial in May 2019 when a jury convicted him of rape, kidnapping and other crimes that included holding a woman captive for two months.

Hursh, 64, is serving six life sentences, four of them consecutive, linked to the sexual assault of two women. Hursh was given prison terms ranging from 25 to 40 years in prison on three additional counts.

A prosecutor said during the trial that 15 other women had come forward with similar allegations against Hursh since his August 2017 arrest.

Hursh claimed that video evidence introduced during his trial of him sexually assaulting an unknown, unconscious woman should have been ruled inadmissible by the trial judge.

Police found the video among evidence seized while serving a search warrant at Hursh’s home.

Police were alerted when a woman who said she had been held captive for two months managed to escape. Hursh listed a home in the 2200 block of North Columbia Avenue when he was arrested.