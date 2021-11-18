Court rejects appeal of Tulsa serial rapist, leaves six consecutive life sentences in place

A convicted serial rapist whose trial attorney said he would “die in prison” has lost his bid to overturn his conviction and consecutive life sentences.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected Victor Willard Hursh’s claim that he was denied a fair trial in May 2019 when a jury convicted him of rape, kidnapping and other crimes that included holding a woman captive for two months.
Hursh, 64, is serving six life sentences, four of them consecutive, linked to the sexual assault of two women. Hursh was given prison terms ranging from 25 to 40 years in prison on three additional counts.
A prosecutor said during the trial that 15 other women had come forward with similar allegations against Hursh since his August 2017 arrest.
Hursh claimed that video evidence introduced during his trial of him sexually assaulting an unknown, unconscious woman should have been ruled inadmissible by the trial judge.
Police found the video among evidence seized while serving a search warrant at Hursh’s home.
Police were alerted when a woman who said she had been held captive for two months managed to escape. Hursh listed a home in the 2200 block of North Columbia Avenue when he was arrested.
The woman testified in May that he pointed a gun at her in a parking lot and ordered her to get into his van. She had been homeless at the time.
She told the jury that he held her captive in his residence for about two months before she managed to escape when the two went to a convenience store in August 2017. During her captivity, Hursh injected her with methamphetamine and sexually assaulted her multiple times, she said.
The appellate court said in its ruling that the video was relevant to discredit Hursh’s claims that the women consented to the assaults.
The unidentified woman in the video was not one of the two for whom Hursh faced charges.
“The total record shows a pattern in which appellant raped and sexually tortured women using a variety of bondage and sex-toy devices during drug-fueled episodes inside his home that were staged and filmed while confining his victims against their will, using force and threats against them and restricting their contact with the outside world,” the opinion states.
“The record shows the trial court conducted a thorough and careful balancing of the video’s potential prejudice in relation to its probative value,” the opinion says.