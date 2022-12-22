 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Court rejects appeal of man convicted of assaulting three women

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected the appeal of a Tulsa man who was convicted in the beating and choking of three women in 2019.

The appellate court affirmed the 90-year prison term for Shannon Latarion Scott.

Scott was arrested after he was featured in one of the Tulsa Police Department’s weekly Most Wanted segments.

Prosecutors alleged that between August and September 2019 Scott beat and choked three women he either had dated or was dating at the time.

A Tulsa County jury in June 2021 found Scott guilty of all 10 counts charged and recommended sentences ranging from one to 30 years in prison. A judge later ordered that some of the sentences run consecutively to one another.

Scott claimed in one of his grounds for appeal that the government should not have permitted hearsay testimony from some of the victims, but the appellate court noted that hearsay testimony is permitted under some circumstances.

The court noted that Scott had called each of the witnesses while he was in jail awaiting trial to warn them not to cooperate with investigators.

As a result, prosecutors had to rely on preliminary hearing testimony for two of the victims who refused to testify at trial.

The appellate court noted that the two victims indicated that they were in fear of the consequences if they testified, “which is exactly what happened.”

“But the right to confront a witness at trial can be forfeited by conduct inconsistent with an intent to exercise that right,” the appellate court wrote in its summary opinion.

Scott

