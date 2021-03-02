Court proceedings begin for man accused of being getaway driver in TPD officer's death

Social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic also prompted Musseman to, for the first time ever, allow members of the media and others such as local law enforcement access to a Zoom link that will carry a livestream of the trial after jury selection is completed.

The link cannot be shared with any unauthorized person, according to an order Musseman signed last week, nor can any images, audio or video taken from the broadcast be disseminated or preserved.

Seats inside the courtroom will be limited to attorneys, court staff, jurors and family members of the parties or their representatives.

A news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, which helped craft the arrangement, cited “limited space” in the gallery of Musseman’s assigned courtroom.

Hall opted last year to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, court records show, meaning the trial will be the first time his alleged role in the aftermath is addressed in detail.

He has been in custody since June 29, after police reported that he served as the getaway driver for Ware after Ware shot Johnson and Zarkeshan during a traffic stop that same day. Johnson was Zarkeshan’s supervisor.