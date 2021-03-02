Court proceedings begin for man accused of being getaway driver in TPD officer's death

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday for one of two men charged in connection with the June 2020 fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Matthew Hall appeared Monday morning before District Judge William Musseman to begin trial proceedings on charges of being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.
David Ware, Hall’s co-defendant, will have his own trial this summer and could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in Johnson’s death. Ware faces other charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Prospective jurors were set to begin undergoing the voir dire, or questioning, process on Monday, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in smaller numbers of county residents appearing at the courthouse in response to summonses on a given week, and that has caused slowdowns in assigning jurors to cases.
Attorneys for the prosecution and the defense are expected to select a jury and present their opening statements in Hall’s case by Tuesday afternoon.
Court Administrator Vicki Cox said Monday afternoon that the agency now summons two groups of 250 people each in order to stagger reporting times during the pandemic. She said 180 people have answered their summonses to serve this week.
Social distancing requirements amid the COVID-19 pandemic also prompted Musseman to, for the first time ever, allow members of the media and others such as local law enforcement access to a Zoom link that will carry a livestream of the trial after jury selection is completed.
The link cannot be shared with any unauthorized person, according to an order Musseman signed last week, nor can any images, audio or video taken from the broadcast be disseminated or preserved.
Seats inside the courtroom will be limited to attorneys, court staff, jurors and family members of the parties or their representatives.
A news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, which helped craft the arrangement, cited “limited space” in the gallery of Musseman’s assigned courtroom.
Hall opted last year to waive his right to a preliminary hearing, court records show, meaning the trial will be the first time his alleged role in the aftermath is addressed in detail.
He has been in custody since June 29, after police reported that he served as the getaway driver for Ware after Ware shot Johnson and Zarkeshan during a traffic stop that same day. Johnson was Zarkeshan’s supervisor.
Body cam footage shows that Zarkeshan stopped Ware in east Tulsa based on his belief that Ware committed a moving violation. Another vehicle that police claim they traced to Hall is visible at one point, and Ware is heard on the videos yelling for Hall to come help him and record the altercation.
Hall’s attorney opposed the public release of the footage, citing the impact it could have on his case. But Ware’s counsel pushed for the videos to be made public and said they contained information beneficial to Ware’s defense.
Johnson died at a Tulsa hospital the day after he was shot. Zarkeshan, who recently marked his first year with the Tulsa Police Department, survived and returned to work last fall after spending about 3½ months recovering at an out-of-state rehabilitation facility.