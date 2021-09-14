Court orders Southeastern State University to reinstate transgender professor fired in 2011

“They wanted people like Dr. Tudor to be afraid, and to go away. Instead of going away, instead of accepting a settlement — conditioned on never teaching in Oklahoma — she fought for the rights and dignity of her Native and LGBT communities.

“Dr. Tudor would like to thank her allies and colleagues for their support through 10 long years of fighting for justice. She is grateful and honored to be the recipient of their goodwill. She promises to repay their trust by being the best professor she can be.”

Tudor is a member of the Chickasaw Nation, according to court filings.

A federal jury in 2017 awarded Tudor $1.165 million after finding that the university wrongfully denied her tenure.

The U.S. Justice Department in 2015 sued Southeastern Oklahoma State University on behalf of Tudor after she claimed that the university discriminated against her on the basis of her sex and retaliated against her when she complained about the discrimination.

Tudor began working for the university in Durant in 2004 as a male assistant professor in the English department.

Tudor, consistent with her gender identity, began to present as a woman at work in 2007.