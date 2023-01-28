Couple identified in Broken Arrow murder-suicide

The day after police announced a murder-suicide investigation following a standoff in south Broken Arrow, a married couple were identified as the two decedents.

Kenneth Carpenter, 56, apparently killed himself after killing Diane Carpenter, 66, on Thursday, according to Broken Arrow police.

The two lived together at a residence in the 2700 block of West Imperial Street, northwest of 131st Street and 145th East Avenue, a news release states.

Officers went to the house late Thursday afternoon for a welfare check and found Diane Carpenter dead and Kenneth Carpenter armed with a knife, police said. He retreated into the home and refused demands to come out unarmed, according to officers.

After attempts were made to contact Kenneth Carpenter inside the house, the Broken Arrow Police Department’s Special Operations Team recovered his body with “apparent self-inflicted wounds,” police said.

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.

