Couple charged in beating death of 29-year-old Tulsa woman reportedly confessed to premeditation

A young couple experiencing homelessness reportedly confessed to police that they beat to death the woman who had allowed them to stay in an outbuilding on her west Tulsa property.

Officers completing a welfare check on Sarah Maguire about 5 p.m. Jan. 4 found her dead from blunt force trauma to her head and face in the living room of her home in the 3900 block of South 28th West Avenue, according to a court affidavit.

Along with other items of value and her credit cards, Maguire's vehicle was missing, and police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, later found it with Nicholas Johnson and Brinlee Denison sleeping inside.

Johnson, 28, and Denison, 25, reportedly told police they beat Maguire with a crowbar, stole her car and funded their trip across state lines with her stolen credit cards.

Maguire had allowed the transient couple to shelter in a shed behind her home, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.