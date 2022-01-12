 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple charged in beating death of 29-year-old Tulsa woman reportedly confessed to premeditation
  Updated
Nicholas Johnson and Brinlee Denison

Nicholas Johnson and Brinlee Denison are accused in the slaying of Sarah Maguire in Tulsa.

 Provided

A young couple experiencing homelessness reportedly confessed to police that they beat to death the woman who had allowed them to stay in an outbuilding on her west Tulsa property.

Officers completing a welfare check on Sarah Maguire about 5 p.m. Jan. 4 found her dead from blunt force trauma to her head and face in the living room of her home in the 3900 block of South 28th West Avenue, according to a court affidavit. 

Along with other items of value and her credit cards, Maguire's vehicle was missing, and police in Fayetteville, Arkansas, later found it with Nicholas Johnson and Brinlee Denison sleeping inside. 

Johnson, 28, and Denison, 25, reportedly told police they beat Maguire with a crowbar, stole her car and funded their trip across state lines with her stolen credit cards. 

Maguire had allowed the transient couple to shelter in a shed behind her home, Lt. Brandon Watkins said.

An affidavit states that Johnson alleged Denison was "also" in a relationship with Maguire. According to statements he made to police, Johnson's jealousy of the women's relationship spurred plans to take Maguire's life.

Johnson alleged Denison was part of the planning and the execution of the slaying, and he reportedly told detectives Denison was with him in the victim's room after the beating as he could hear Maguire "struggling to live."

The two reportedly left the woman to die and fled the state in her car, throwing evidentiary clothing they were wearing at the scene out of the vehicle along the way. 

Both Johnson and Denison remained in the Tulsa County jail on Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and larceny of an automobile in lieu of $1,010,000 bond.

