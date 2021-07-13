Contentious McGirt forum ends early after shout-down from audience

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and a panel of district attorneys sought Tuesday to explain their views on how the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision had unintended consequences for victims of crime regardless of tribal citizenship. But Stitt ended the “McGirt v. Oklahoma Community Forum” roughly an hour earlier than planned, descending from the podium to jeers and chants of “Shame on you” due to audience members’ belief that prosecutors disrespected tribal sovereignty.

At some points it was hard to hear the speakers as they attempted to explain their views while members of the audience decried the lack of tribal representation on the panel.

“Nobody on this panel created the McGirt situation,” Stitt said shortly before ending the program. “This is a complicated issue, and we have 400,000 natives who live in the state of Oklahoma. We’ve got 3.6 million nonnatives living in the state of Oklahoma. We need to keep all Oklahomans safe.”

The panel’s heavy skew toward prosecutors, though, was a source of frustration for Native Americans who attended the forum. Most of the prosecutors, including Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, were subject to questions about why tribal leaders or their attorneys general were not among the panelists.