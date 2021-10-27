'Completely devastating': Friends and family hold vigil for east Tulsa restaurant owner killed Sunday

Friends and family honored the legacy Tuesday night of a beloved east Tulsa Cuban restaurant owner who was killed in front of his restaurant over the weekend.
A prayer vigil was held at Miami Nights Restaurant and Lounge at 21st Street and Sheridan Road to memorialize Frank Valdes, owner of the restaurant, who died Sunday while trying to stop a fight in front of his business.
Valdes' loved ones at the event also had a message to the Latino community in Tulsa.
This kind of violence is not welcome.
"We're going to make sure this is an example of something that will never happen again," said Vicente Ruiz, a close friend of Valdes'.
"Stupidness like this is not allowed here, and we want people to know this is not allowed. We're going to do our best so that this will never happen again."
More than 100 people gathered at Miami Nights to honor the contributions Valdes gave to the Latino community and Latino cuisine in Tulsa. Many people brought prayer candles and placed them in a memorial at the front of the restaurant to pray for Valdes' family.
Ruiz said Valdes was always trying to do something to help better the Latino community.
"He always made everyone welcome," Ruiz said. "He had a really big heart; everybody knew this. That's why it is so sad to see something like this happen to somebody that was always looking to improve his family's life."
Alexander Gomez, a former employee at Miami Nights and a good friend of Valdes' family, said Valdes' death has "completely devastated" him and the community.
"Not only everything he did for the community, but the Latin cuisine that he brought to Tulsa was one of the most amazing things," Gomez said.
At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to Miami Nights on a report that an assault with a deadly weapon was in progress.
Multiple witnesses told officers that once the club closed, there were a few people who were refusing to leave the parking lot and were fighting, police said in a social media post.
Valdes broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave the parking lot, police said.
The combatants redirected their aggression to Valdes and began to assault him, police said. He fell to the ground, and they began to kick him. Valdes then went into cardiac arrest and died on the way to a hospital.
Police allege that the driver of a getaway vehicle who reportedly attempted to hit a security guard with his car was Jose Ledesma-Hernandez and that a passenger in the car was Ramon De Jesus Garcia-Ibarra.
Garcia-Ibarra is alleged to be one of the two people who allegedly assaulted Valdes, police said. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Sunday on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter. He remained there Wednesday night with bail set at $500,000 and a hold for immigration officials, according to online jail records.
A second assailant is an unknown Hispanic man who and is still being sought, police said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Valdes' family, and his funeral services will be held over the weekend in Miami, Florida.