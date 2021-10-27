'Completely devastating': Friends and family hold vigil for east Tulsa restaurant owner killed Sunday

Friends and family honored the legacy Tuesday night of a beloved east Tulsa Cuban restaurant owner who was killed in front of his restaurant over the weekend.

A prayer vigil was held at Miami Nights Restaurant and Lounge at 21st Street and Sheridan Road to memorialize Frank Valdes, owner of the restaurant, who died Sunday while trying to stop a fight in front of his business.

Valdes' loved ones at the event also had a message to the Latino community in Tulsa.

This kind of violence is not welcome.

"We're going to make sure this is an example of something that will never happen again," said Vicente Ruiz, a close friend of Valdes'.

"Stupidness like this is not allowed here, and we want people to know this is not allowed. We're going to do our best so that this will never happen again."

More than 100 people gathered at Miami Nights to honor the contributions Valdes gave to the Latino community and Latino cuisine in Tulsa. Many people brought prayer candles and placed them in a memorial at the front of the restaurant to pray for Valdes' family.

Ruiz said Valdes was always trying to do something to help better the Latino community.