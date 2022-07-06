Community leader and her husband found dead inside Bixby home

The president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and her husband were fatally injured in their Bixby home Wednesday morning.
Police responding to a call about a death inside a home near 96th Street and Mingo Road around 8 a.m. found Sherry Yvonne Smith dead and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, wounded, the Bixby Police Department reported in a press release.
The husband was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Sherry Yvonne Smith is also known as Sherry Gamble Smith, who is the president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, according to the organization's website.
Authorities have not released information on the cause and manner of the couple's deaths.
The Bixby Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating both deaths.