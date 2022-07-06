 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community leader and her husband found dead inside Bixby home

  • Updated
  • 0

The president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and her husband were fatally injured in their Bixby home Wednesday morning.

Police responding to a call about a death inside a home near 96th Street and Mingo Road around 8 a.m. found Sherry Yvonne Smith dead and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, wounded, the Bixby Police Department reported in a press release.

The husband was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died, according to police.

Sherry Yvonne Smith is also known as Sherry Gamble Smith, who is the president of the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, according to the organization's website.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Authorities have not released information on the cause and manner of the couple's deaths.

The Bixby Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating both deaths.

070722-tul-nws-gamblesmith-sherry

Gamble Smith

 Tulsa World file

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This rare, complete Gorgosaurus fossil is about to be auctioned at Sotheby's in NYC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert