Clemency hearings set for six men on Oklahoma's death row

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has set dates for the clemency hearings of six men scheduled for execution over the next several months.

The board announced the dates for the first six hearings Monday, following the July 1 announcement of execution dates. Twenty-five inmates sentenced to death are scheduled to be executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester through 2024, with the first taking place next month.

The men scheduled for clemency hearings, along with relevant dates and history are:

James Coddington

Clemency hearing: July 26

Scheduled execution: Aug. 25

About Coddington: He faces execution for murdering a friend, Albert Troy Hale, 73, in Choctaw during a cocaine binge and robbery spree in 1997. He is 50.

Richard Glossip

Clemency hearing: Aug. 10

Scheduled execution: Sept. 22

About Glossip: He was convicted of the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. He is 59. A motel maintenance man confessed, saying Glossip offered to pay him $10,000 to do it to keep from being fired.

Benjamin Cole

Clemency hearing: Sept. 7

Scheduled execution: Oct. 20

About Cole: He is set to be executed for killing his infant daughter in 2002 in Claremore because she wouldn’t stop crying. He is 57.

Richard Fairchild

Clemency hearing: Oct. 12

Scheduled execution: Nov. 17

About Fairchild: He was convicted of fatally beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City in 1993. He is 62.

John Hanson

Clemency hearing: Nov. 9

Scheduled execution: Dec. 15

About Hanson: He is set to be executed for fatally shooting retired Tulsa banker Mary Bowles, 77, in 1999 after kidnapping her from the Tulsa Promenade mall during a carjacking. Hanson and another man also killed Jerald Thurman, 44, an Owasso trucking company owner who tried to come to Bowles’ aid. Hanson is now 58.

Scott Eizember

Clemency hearing: Dec. 7

Scheduled execution: Jan. 12

About Eizember: He faces execution for bludgeoning 76-year-old A.J. Cantrell to death in 2003 after breaking into the victim’s home in Depew to watch for an ex-girlfriend to go to her mother’s house across the street. Eizember also killed Cantrell’s wife, 70-year-old Patsy Cantrell. He is now 61.

All clemency hearings are scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

The schedule follows a request by the Parole Board for one clemency hearing per month and the request from corrections officials that executions be at least four weeks apart.

Executions resumed in the state in October after a multi-year pause. Glossip’s execution was halted in 2015 just before being carried out when a doctor realized the wrong drug had been delivered.

The state has put four men to death since executions resumed — John Marion Grant, Bigler “Bud” Stouffer, Donald Anthony Grant and Gilbert Ray Postelle. A fifth man scheduled for execution, Julius Jones, had his sentence commuted to life without the possibility of parole just hours before his execution was to occur.