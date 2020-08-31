Claremore man sentenced to 6½ years in child porn case

A federal judge sentenced a Claremore man Monday to 6½ years in prison for distribution and receipt of child pornography and for possession of child pornography.
Daniel Nathan West, 48, was sentenced Monday to 78 months in federal prison, according to a news release. A federal judge also ordered West to pay $12,000 in restitution to the victims, who were identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, depicted in the pornography.
West admitted in a plea agreement that in 2019 he possessed, received and distributed child pornography using computer devices, social media and the internet, according to the release.
"The sexual exploitation of children is both despicable and criminal," U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a prepared statement. "Victims of child pornography are exploited time and again when explicit images of them are produced, shared, and viewed on the internet."
West pleaded guilty to having files that contained images of minor children and videos that depicted rape of children and bestiality, according to the release.