Claremore man sentenced to 25-year prison term in 2017 machete killing

A Claremore man whose life in state prison sentence for a 2017 murder was overturned will serve 25 years in federal prison after admitting to the same slaying in federal court.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell on Tuesday sentenced Michael Eugene Spears, 59, at the top end of a sentencing range outlined in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Spears admitted April 1 to one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with the slaying of Mark McKinney, 51.

The plea agreement called for a judge to sentence Spears to serve between 15 years and 30 years in prison.

“The defendant’s murderous act and attempted coverup earned him a 25-year federal prison sentence,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a statement. “The dedicated work of the Claremore Police Department, FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tom Duncombe and Justin Bish have ensured justice for the victim and his family. I am proud of their resolve to hold accountable those who commit brutal acts of violence in our communities.”

McKinney was found dead Nov. 18, 2017, in a bedroom at Spears’ home. Police said Spears drank vodka and waited 12 hours after the stabbing to contact police.

A Rogers County District Court jury on March 7, 2019, found Spears guilty of first-degree murder, discounting Spears’ claims he acted in self-defense.

McKinney was stabbed about a dozen times with a machete and beaten until his face was unrecognizable before being robbed of a few dollars and left to die, according to prosecutors.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on April 1, 2021, overturned Spears’ state conviction and sentence, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt vs. Oklahoma July 2020 ruling which determined the Muscogee Nation had never been disestablished by Congress.

The state Court of Criminal Appeals later expanded the ruling to include the Cherokee Nation reservation and four other tribal reservations.

The series of rulings meant Spears and dozens of other American Indians would need to have their cases retried in federal court because the state no longer had criminal jurisdiction.

The decision was later relaxed by the U.S. Supreme Court when it ruled in 2022 that the state of Oklahoma shared joint jurisdiction in cases with federal prosecutors when the victim was American Indian and the suspect non-American Indian.

In Spears’ case, he is an Indian for federal criminal law purposes and the crime occurred within the Cherokee Nation reservation.

In addition to the 25-year prison term, Frizzell ordered Spears to serve five years of post-custody supervision.

A grand jury initially indicted Spears on Nov. 18, 2020, with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country in connection with McKinney’s death.

Prosecutors filed a felony information March 18 that charged Spears with one count of second-degree murder in Indian Country.

Second-degree murder in Indian Country carries a statutory maximum life in prison sentence upon conviction. Prosecutors dropped the original indictment at Spears’ sentencing.

