Claremore man admits guilt in sexual assault of prisoner he was transporting

A Claremore man will face 12-15 years in federal prison after he admitted to kidnapping and sexually molesting a prisoner he was transporting.

In a deal with prosecutors, Dewayne Lewis Dudley, 56, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tulsa federal court to one count of depriving the rights of an individual under the color of law.

“Dewayne Dudley is a predator who used his authority and position to control and violate the victim,” said U.S. Attorney Clinton J. Johnson. “He abandoned his ethical responsibilities and has been held accountable."

On Aug. 1 a grand jury indicted Dudley on allegations he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a pre-trial detainee he was transporting from Indiana to New Mexico in 2021.

Dudley, who worked for a private prisoner transportation company, admitted in his plea that he picked up a male pretrial detainee on Aug. 26 from the Warrick County Jail in Boonville, Indiana, while working for Blue Raven Services. The detainee was to be taken to Valencia County, New Mexico, where he was wanted on a criminal warrant.

In his plea agreement, Dudley admitted to renting a room early Aug. 27 at a hotel in Marshfield, Missouri, where he groped the handcuffed male prisoner while holding him at gunpoint.

Dudley said he then took the detainee to his apartment in Claremore later the same day, where he groped the handcuffed man again before the man managed to escape and run outside the apartment.

The detainee “did not consent to any of the sexual conduct, nor was there any legitimate law enforcement purpose for it,” Dudley wrote in his plea agreement, which still requires judicial approval.

Dudley, who without the plea agreement would have faced a life prison term if convicted, will be formally sentenced at a later date.

“The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the nation are committed to upholding the Constitutional rights of all citizens," Johnson said in a statement. "Civil rights abuses will be fully investigated and perpetrators brought to justice.”