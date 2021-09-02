City's 35th homicide appears to be self-defense slaying, Tulsa Police say

Staff reports
A fatal shooting officers say appears to be self-defense has launched a 35th homicide investigation of the year for Tulsa Police Department.
Officers responded around 4:15 a.m. to a shooting call from the 2100 block of North Hartford Avenue, where a victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Tulsa Police news release.
The individual identified as the shooter reportedly turned himself in to police, where he was questioned by detectives from the Homicide Unit before being released pending further investigation.
