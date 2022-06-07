City of Tulsa announces amnesty sessions for outstanding parking, traffic citations

The Tulsa Municipal Court will provide two amnesty sessions for citizens with outstanding parking and traffic citations through June 17.

City of Tulsa Court Administrator Cheri Harvell wrote in an email to the Tulsa World that the sessions allow people to take care of outstanding municipal warrants without fear of arrest or late fees or fees for warrants and collections.

Harvell wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to an increased need for amnesty opportunities, as the city currently has 82,000 unpaid parking citations and 108,000 citations in warrant status.

“The court hopes to clear warrants and close cases as well as reduce the fear citizens have with coming to the courthouse,” Harvell wrote. “There are multiple options available to avoid a case going into warrant status. If a citizen cannot pay, the first step is showing up at the courthouse.”

Until Friday, the court will allow vehicle owners or drivers to pay preset parking fines. Individuals who cannot pay their citations can request to set up a payment plan with a judge who will be available between 8 and 10 a.m. daily in Room 228 of the Municipal Courts Office.

Harvell wrote that payment plans allow citizens up to six months to pay and that additional time may be given depending on the number of payments and how much is owed after the initial plan expires. Individuals can determine payment amounts and due dates as long as their balance is paid in full.

Plans for parking citations will require identification, such as a driver’s license or other state-issued identification.

A second amnesty session for traffic and non-parking violations will occur from June 13-17. Individuals who cannot pay their citations can request to set up a payment plan with a dedicated judge who will be available from 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. in the municipal court during the week.

If citations were given to citizens without a driver’s license, parking tag or insurance — or with expired licenses, tags or insurance — they should provide proof of current and active status to be considered for a low- or no-cost dismissal.

The amnesty sessions fall under the Resilient Tulsa strategy, which includes visions of “advancing economic opportunity for all Tulsans” and equipping them to “overcome barriers and thrive.”

Citations can be paid from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the municipal court or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall.

Individuals who cannot afford to pay citations can contact the Financial Empowerment Center at 918-802-7279 to receive free financial counseling. Counselors will assist with handling debt collectors, improving credit, building savings, creating a budget plan, and finding safe and affordable financial products.