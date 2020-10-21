City mulls charges against Tulsa BLM activists after DA declines to prosecute some painters

A woman, Leigh Johnson, was later arrested nearby on a malicious injury to property complaint after she reportedly ran from police with yellow paint on her clothes and body. She was booked into the Tulsa County jail on state charges.

All three posted bond within hours, and the men’s cases are now resolved; Eddy’s charge was dismissed, and Lease pleaded no contest and paid a $50 fine and $101 in municipal court costs.

Johnson’s case, however, is now up for the city prosecutor’s review.

Malicious injury to property is a state charge punishable by civil action that can be categorized as a misdemeanor or felony based on whether property damage exceeds $1,000.

In a statement at the time, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said vandalism of public property is not a peaceful protest but a criminal act, and he vowed to “pursue legal action against those who damaged this city street and City Hall, with the expectation that they pay for repairs rather than the citizens of Tulsa.”

The damage done Oct. 10 totaled about $1,500, Michelle Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Mayor’s Office, said Tuesday.