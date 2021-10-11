City, county declare Juneteenth an official holiday

The city of Tulsa and Tulsa County said Monday afternoon they are following the federal government's action by adopting Juneteenth — June 19 —as an official holiday.

According to tradition, Juneteenth marked the day in 1865 a group of Black Americans in Texas learned they were no longer slaves. It was observed informally — most often with community picnics, ball games and music — for decades until the Lone Star State officially recognized it in 1980.

Today only South Dakota does not recognize Juneteenth to at least some degree. Oklahoma adopted it in 1994, but not as a paid holiday for state employees.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday earlier this year.

Phil Armstrong, interim executive director of Tulsa's Greenwood Rising history center, said the city's and county's official recognition "is a power thing" that marks another milestone in the nation's history.

"People are being awakened to so much of our rich history," Armstrong said.

"We are at a place in 2021 when we can see the role that slavery had in American history. For all that this group of people endured, we are no free," he said.