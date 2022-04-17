City can still issue traffic citations to Native citizens despite McGirt, federal judge rules

A 19th century-era federal law grants Oklahoma cities in Indian Country jurisdiction over all of its inhabitants, including Native Americans, when they violate municipal ordinances in spite of the McGirt decision, a judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson issued the ruling Wednesday in response to an appeal filed by Justin Hooper, a Choctaw man who challenged the legality of the city of Tulsa prosecuting him for a traffic ticket issued to him by a city of Tulsa police officer.

Johnson said the Curtis Act, passed in 1898 by Congress, grants the city of Tulsa the jurisdiction it needs to enforce its ordinances.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, asked to comment on the ruling, issued the following statement: “We appreciate the clarity from the federal district court on this matter. Consistent application of municipal laws is important for all Tulsans, tribal members and non-members alike.”

Hooper based his jurisdictional claims largely on the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt decision, a landmark ruling that determined the Muscogee reservation was never dissolved, meaning only federal and tribal courts could try criminal cases involving tribal citizens.

The ruling was later expanded to cover all Five Tribes reservations and that of the Quapaw Nation.

John Dunn, Hooper’s attorney, said Wednesday that an appeal of the ruling is planned.

“Generally speaking, we still believe that the Curtis Act is an artifact of history, and it does not have a direct application to present times,” Dunn said.

A city of Tulsa Municipal Court judge denied Hooper’s application for post-conviction relief after determining that the Curtis Act, a law that abolished tribal courts in all Five Tribes among other measures, granted the city of Tulsa and cities like it in Indian Country the jurisdiction to try anyone who violates a city ordinance, regardless of the person’s race or tribal membership.

In his 10-page memorandum opinion and order, Johnson echoed the city of Tulsa’s stance that it retained jurisdiction to enforce its ordinances despite the McGirt ruling.

“The court grants the motion to dismiss this request for declaratory judgment and finds for the above reasons that the Curtis Act grants municipalities in its scope jurisdiction over violations of municipal ordinances by any inhabitant of those municipalities, including Indians,” Johnson wrote in his opinion.

Johnson disagreed with Hooper’s claim that the Curtis Act does not permit cities to create municipal courts, calling the assertion “patently incorrect.”

Johnson noted that the act explicitly permitted “mayoral courts” in Oklahoma cities within Indian Territory.

However, Dunn said he believes mayoral and police courts cited by Johnson as permitted by the Curtis Act are not the same as the city of Tulsa’s municipal court.

“The Curtis Act specifically allows for a mayoral court, where the mayor is the justice of the peace, which our mayor is not,” Dunn said. “It also allows for a police court, which I don’t think that’s what we have here either. We have a completely separate judiciary, as opposed by a judiciary that is controlled by the executive.”

Hooper was ticketed in 2018 by a Tulsa Police officer, according to federal records.

He paid a $150 fine after he was found guilty the same year of the infraction.

About five months after the McGirt decision was released, Hooper filed an application for post-conviction relief in Tulsa Municipal Court, which was later denied based on the Curtis Act.

Hooper filed the civil lawsuit April 9, 2021, in Tulsa federal court, which challenged the municipal court decision.

Since the McGirt ruling, others have challenged their traffic tickets based on jurisdictional standing.

One other notable case involves Keith Stitt, the brother of Gov. Kevin Stitt. Keith Stitt is challenging the city’s right to prosecute him for a speeding ticket issued in 2021 based on the McGirt ruling. Both Stitts are members of the Cherokee Nation.

Brett Chapman, attorney for Keith Stitt in the speeding case, said despite the similarities in the two cases, he believes his client has a “very strong case on appeal.”

Stitt’s case is still pending in municipal court, Chapman said Thursday.

“I anticipate obviously we are not going to prevail at city court, whereas I think we have a stronger appeal case,” Chapman said. Rather than appeal to federal court, Chapman said he intends to pursue a challenge in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

