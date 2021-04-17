City begins planning for new public safety complex

City officials are exploring the possibility of establishing a public safety complex that would be home to separate police and fire department headquarters, Municipal Court, a 60-bed city jail and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

For now, it’s just an idea.

“It is in the early stages of the planning process, but I think it is something we would love to see happen at some point,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “It is just a matter of how you pay for it.”

Details of the proposed complex and other potential capital projects were included in a presentation to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in March.

Before a project is added to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, it must be reviewed by TMAPC to ensure that it is in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.

The CIP is updated annually as part of the city’s long-term planning process. Projects listed in the plan are not guaranteed to be constructed.

“This is the issue we run into anytime we do a capital program,” Bynum said. “There are vastly more projects on the CIP list than there is funding to do all of them.”