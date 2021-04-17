City begins planning for new public safety complex

City officials are exploring the possibility of establishing a public safety complex that would be home to separate police and fire department headquarters, Municipal Court, a 60-bed city jail and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.
For now, it’s just an idea.
“It is in the early stages of the planning process, but I think it is something we would love to see happen at some point,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. “It is just a matter of how you pay for it.”
Details of the proposed complex and other potential capital projects were included in a presentation to the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission in March.
Before a project is added to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, it must be reviewed by TMAPC to ensure that it is in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The CIP is updated annually as part of the city’s long-term planning process. Projects listed in the plan are not guaranteed to be constructed.
“This is the issue we run into anytime we do a capital program,” Bynum said. “There are vastly more projects on the CIP list than there is funding to do all of them.”
CIP projects typically come with an estimated cost, but city officials said Friday that it was too early in the process to come up with one for the public safety complex.
One site that has been discussed as a possible location for the public safety complex is the State Farm campus in east Tulsa. The building, constructed on 45 acres north of the Broken Arrow Expressway between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue, is closed.
Fire Chief Michael Baker said he supports the idea of consolidating public safety services under one roof and that the State Farm site has many potential benefits.
“I think the big deal is that … your public safety in the city of Tulsa is aligned in how we want to do the business of the city and how we want to be good stewards of the taxpayers and the infrastructure,” Baker said.
The State Farm building has the security, IT infrastructure, communications systems and parking needed to meet many of the city’s needs, Baker said.
“The other part of that is, it gives us flexible space,” he said. “The way that building is designed, the walls can be reconfigured.”
Finding a new home for police headquarters and affiliated functions has been a topic of discussion on and off for years.
Most recently, the Arena District Master Plan — the city’s reimagining of the area surrounding the BOK Center — envisioned constructing a full-service hotel on the site of the Police Courts Building, 600 Civic Center.
Police Department headquarters has been housed in the building since it was built in 1969. The structure is also home to Municipal Court, TAEMA and the city jail.
Fire headquarters is inside the department’s old training complex at 1760 Newblock Park Drive.
Baker said the building is in the floodplain and needs work, including new restrooms and measures to ensure ADA compliance.
“This building that we are in now, with the exception of some recent repairs, has just fallen kind of behind,” Baker said.
Bynum said it was Baker and Police Chief Wendell Franklin who suggested someday consolidating the city’s public safety services into one footprint.
“They really see those two departments working together much more closely and collaboratively then maybe they have in the past, and there could be some great efficiencies and synergies to be gained by TPD and TFD working more closely together,” Bynum said. “I think it was a great idea.”
Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said that as the city’s downtown entertainment and commercial sectors continue to grow, having the Police Department headquarters in between the Cox Business Convention Center and the BOK Center is probably not the best use of the land.
“Particularly when our complex here is under a pretty high degree of disrepair,” Meulenberg said.
The Police Department’s biggest need is more space, Meulenberg said, while the cost of the new facility, its proximity to the center of the city, and public access to it must all be factored in when determining where the public safety complex should go.
“Our goal is to protect the citizens of Tulsa,” Meulenberg said of police and firefighters. “And if we could put everybody in one location, it makes a lot of sense.
“It comes down to, what is the return on your investment?”
