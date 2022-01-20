City animal control officers investigating after video surfaces of alleged abuse at doggie day care

City animal control officers are investigating an incident at Paws on Pearl doggie day care center to determine whether to pursue animal cruelty charges.
A video that surfaced online shows a man grabbing a dog by a hind leg and dragging it across the floor before slinging it into a pen.
The co-owners of Paws on Pearl, Michael and Joy Toburen, posted a message on the business’ Facebook page acknowledging the incident.
“This was an isolated incident that occurred in December 2020,” the Toburens wrote. “We make no excuses of why this occurred or which dogs were involved in altercations.
“When it was brought to our attention — we reprimanded our personnel and ensured this employee completed a dog handling course with accredited certification.”
No incidents occurred in 2021, the Toburens added, and the employee seen on the video was recently released from his job “for a private personnel issue and totally unrelated to any care of the dogs.”
City spokesman Carson Colvin said that if the city were to pursue an animal cruelty charge in Tulsa County District Court, it would be against the individual shown in the video, not against Paws on Pearl.
The final determination as to whether charges are filed would be made by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Assistant District Attorney Shelby Limburg, who oversees animal cruelty cases for the DA’s Office, said she has spoken to the city about the incident.
“If they believe they have an animal cruelty case, they will send it over to the DA’s Office, where I will review it,” Limburg said. “And then, if I am able to file it, I will file it for charges.”
Colvin said the city became aware of the incident Wednesday and began investigating it immediately.
“The only jurisdiction we have is to confirm whether businesses have their commercial animal license through the city,” Colvin said.
The complaint the city received against Paws on Pearl on Wednesday was the only one it’s received regarding the business since at least as far back as October 2020, according to city records.
Michael Toburen told the Tulsa World late Thursday that before Wednesday, Paws on Pearl had never been investigated by the city’s Animal Welfare Department. The business, located at 609 S. Peoria Ave., opened in 2016.
"We were visited by a senior investigator yesterday regarding the December 2020 incident with our former employee, and we offered to supply any information needed for the investigation as well as give complete access to our facility,” Toburen said.
He reiterated his commitment to the business and to the community and urged anyone concerned about what they saw on the video to visit the doggie day care center.
“As a small-business owner with 25 team members, we admit personnel mistakes can be made. We make no excuses of why this occurred, but we made sure it never occurred again,” Toburen said. “Our clients are our friends, and their dogs are a part of our family.
“We are a part of the fabric of the Pearl District neighborhood and extend an invitation to anyone concerned to visit our day care for a personal tour."