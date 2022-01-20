City animal control officers investigating after video surfaces of alleged abuse at doggie day care

The final determination as to whether charges are filed would be made by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office. Assistant District Attorney Shelby Limburg, who oversees animal cruelty cases for the DA’s Office, said she has spoken to the city about the incident.

“If they believe they have an animal cruelty case, they will send it over to the DA’s Office, where I will review it,” Limburg said. “And then, if I am able to file it, I will file it for charges.”

Colvin said the city became aware of the incident Wednesday and began investigating it immediately.

“The only jurisdiction we have is to confirm whether businesses have their commercial animal license through the city,” Colvin said.

The complaint the city received against Paws on Pearl on Wednesday was the only one it’s received regarding the business since at least as far back as October 2020, according to city records.

Michael Toburen told the Tulsa World late Thursday that before Wednesday, Paws on Pearl had never been investigated by the city’s Animal Welfare Department. The business, located at 609 S. Peoria Ave., opened in 2016.