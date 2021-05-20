Chouteau Public Schools resource officer arrested after alleged inappropriate contact with student

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested Chouteau Public School District's school resource officer after a student said he had inappropriate contact with the student.
The student said Dale Tillotson, 52, inappropriately touched the student during school hours, the OSBI said in a news release.
Tillotson was arrested Thursday by the Chouteau Police Department and will be booked into the Mayes County Jail on a lewd molestation complaint, OSBI said
The Mayes County District Attorney’s Office requested OSBI investigative assistance on May 14, OSBI said.
