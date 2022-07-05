 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chouteau man found guilty of fatal stabbing during 2018 fight in Oologah

A Chouteau man has been found guilty in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old man at a mobile home park in Oologah.

A Rogers County jury convicted Robert Kent Kraft, 33, on a first-degree murder charge last week, four years since the slaying of Justin Johnson.

According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office spokeswoman, Kraft reportedly started a fight with Johnson late on June 29, 2018. Witnesses said Johnson was trying to stand up for a woman involved with Kraft at the time, the news release states.

A witness at the residential mobile home park near 380 Road and U.S. 169 reportedly contradicted Kraft's claims at his trial that he stabbed Johnson in self-defense.

Kraft remains at Rogers County jail, where he has been in custody since the slaying. Jurors have recommended Kraft serve a life sentence.

