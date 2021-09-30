Child sex-trafficking punishment too severe, judge worries; woman's sentencing delayed in federal court

Rontaysha Leann Cox will likely spend the next several years of her life in federal prison, but the question of exactly how long remains.
The future of the Wichita, Kansas, woman, who pleaded guilty to child sex-trafficking in Tulsa, hangs in the balance after a judge on Tuesday said he was inclined to reject the agreement reached between prosecution and defense for fear its punishment was too severe.
In a March guilty plea, Cox, 28, agreed to 15 years in federal custody for sex trafficking of children and a term of supervised release for life, during which she was to register as a sex offender.
But in a "rare" move during her sentencing Tuesday, Chief U.S. District Judge John Heil said he hesitates to accept the agreement on the grounds that a sentence is meant to adequately deter further criminal activity but not be greater than is necessary.
In April 2020 Tulsa Police arrested Cox and two men, Dominique Morgan and Treveon Cato, in a sting at the Quality Inn, 10829 E. 41st St., after receiving a tip that a 16-year-old female runaway had been advertised for prostitution on an internet escort site.
Morgan was sentenced in July to 25 years in federal custody followed by 25 years of supervised release for the coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
Cato received five years in federal custody for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking felony, followed by five years of supervised release.
In making his case for Heil to accept Cox's agreement as-is, Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Snow acknowledged that Morgan was the operation's "ring leader" and pulling Cox's strings. Snow said based on the severity of the offenses Cox should face the maximum life term.
He reiterated that Cox allegedly "exploited" an at-risk minor and taught her to be an escort, engaging in drug use with her, facilitating the photographing and online posting of her genitalia as advertisement for "dates" with men before taking a cut of the pay after said dates.
The court would also be remiss to not consider the impact on the victim, who chose not to attend the proceeding, Snow said.
Against that backdrop, he argued, 15 years is a "fair" sentence.
"It's not lost on me," Snow said, that Cox has young children and suffered abuse, "but she made choices in this case, and those choices warrant this sentence."
Cox's defense attorney Scott Troy told Heil he didn't believe Snow's estimated maximum of a life sentence was accurate and reminded the court that Cox had no criminal history and has been "extremely remorseful."
"Ms. Cox is also a victim," Troy said. "But she certainly does not minimize her conduct."
Bound in shackles, Cox bounced her small frame restlessly in her chair throughout the proceeding.
Heil made clear he does not argue the severity or egregiousness of Cox's crime, only that the sentence would be sufficient and not greater than necessary.
"I just have to wonder, is a sentence of 15 years needed for this particular defendant?" Heil asked.
Will Cox find herself in this same situation in even 10 years, he wondered aloud, and he pondered how her children would almost all be grown by then, which he noted would come at no one's fault but her own.
Finding himself unconvinced either way, Heil pushed Cox's sentencing forward a few days to give Snow time to file a sentencing memorandum.
While exiting, Cox lowered her mask to mouth "I love you" and blow kisses toward her mother, Keschia Logan-Clay.
Logan-Clay said she was grateful Heil was carefully contemplating the sentence. She has never approved of Cox's lifestyle as an escort, she said, but she believes 15 years is unfair for her daughter based on the facts of the case.
Cox's sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m.