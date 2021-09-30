Child sex-trafficking punishment too severe, judge worries; woman's sentencing delayed in federal court

"Ms. Cox is also a victim," Troy said. "But she certainly does not minimize her conduct."

Bound in shackles, Cox bounced her small frame restlessly in her chair throughout the proceeding.

Heil made clear he does not argue the severity or egregiousness of Cox's crime, only that the sentence would be sufficient and not greater than necessary.

"I just have to wonder, is a sentence of 15 years needed for this particular defendant?" Heil asked.

Will Cox find herself in this same situation in even 10 years, he wondered aloud, and he pondered how her children would almost all be grown by then, which he noted would come at no one's fault but her own.

Finding himself unconvinced either way, Heil pushed Cox's sentencing forward a few days to give Snow time to file a sentencing memorandum.

While exiting, Cox lowered her mask to mouth "I love you" and blow kisses toward her mother, Keschia Logan-Clay.

Logan-Clay said she was grateful Heil was carefully contemplating the sentence. She has never approved of Cox's lifestyle as an escort, she said, but she believes 15 years is unfair for her daughter based on the facts of the case.

Cox's sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m.

